Ipswich Town

‘That’s a team and a half’, ‘What a joke’ – Many Ipswich fans react as line-up emerges for Doncaster clash

Published

10 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town are still seeking for a first home win of the season after they had a touch of fortune in the final moments of their match with fellow divisional giants Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

With the Owls trying to protect a 1-0 lead at Portman Road, Bailey Peacock-Farrell blundered by letting Macauley Bonne take the ball off him in his own area, and the chance led to Conor Chaplin firing in the equaliser to rescue a point for the Tractor Boys.

Ipswich had more shots and more of the ball than their opposition but could only end up with a point, leaving them in 21st position after eight matches on seven points.

Paul Cook seemingly hasn’t found his best 11 players to use as a team yet and the selection headache has gotten even worse for the ex-Wigan Athletic boss as Samy Morsy is now available.

Having served a three-man ban, the Egypt international is free to play for his new side and as expected he’s been drafted straight into the Ipswich engine room this evening for the visit of Doncaster Rovers.

Morsy also captains the side this evening and is one of two changes, with Lee Evans coming into the midfield as well with Idris El Mizouni and Tom Carroll dropping out.

Ipswich fans have been reacting to the line-up on social media – check out what they’re saying.


