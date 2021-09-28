‘That’s a team and a half’, ‘What a joke’ – Many Ipswich fans react as line-up emerges for Doncaster clash

Ipswich Town are still seeking for a first home win of the season after they had a touch of fortune in the final moments of their match with fellow divisional giants Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

With the Owls trying to protect a 1-0 lead at Portman Road, Bailey Peacock-Farrell blundered by letting Macauley Bonne take the ball off him in his own area, and the chance led to Conor Chaplin firing in the equaliser to rescue a point for the Tractor Boys.

Ipswich had more shots and more of the ball than their opposition but could only end up with a point, leaving them in 21st position after eight matches on seven points.

Quiz: Have Ipswich Town ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 1. Had Greene King as their shirt sponsor Yes No

Paul Cook seemingly hasn’t found his best 11 players to use as a team yet and the selection headache has gotten even worse for the ex-Wigan Athletic boss as Samy Morsy is now available.

Having served a three-man ban, the Egypt international is free to play for his new side and as expected he’s been drafted straight into the Ipswich engine room this evening for the visit of Doncaster Rovers.

Morsy also captains the side this evening and is one of two changes, with Lee Evans coming into the midfield as well with Idris El Mizouni and Tom Carroll dropping out.

Ipswich fans have been reacting to the line-up on social media – check out what they’re saying.

What a team 😍💙 https://t.co/ja23jns1Dc — Alex Osborn (@Alexosb80120300) September 28, 2021

Norwood over Barry what a joke — Bolivar George (@YoungArevalo) September 28, 2021

What a line up that is!!!! Yet people will still moan 😂 — Steve (@SteveITFC) September 28, 2021

That's a team and a half — Josh 🇿🇼 (@hendryjoshua4) September 28, 2021

Strong lineup bold too — Stephen Parry (@NW1Stephen) September 28, 2021

A strong team. Let us get behind them 100%. That is the only way to break the home hoodoo. #itfc — Paul Cook's Tractor Repairs (@lamboverse) September 28, 2021