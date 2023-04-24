Pundit Carlton Palmer says he does not believe Ipswich Town can be regarded as the best League One team ever.

The Tractor Boys extended their unbeaten run to 16 games with an emphatic 3-0 win over play-off chasing Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Wes Burns gave the visitors the lead in the 17th minute when he slotted home the rebound after Nathan Broadhead's shot was saved by Will Norris before Conor Chaplin doubled the lead early in the second half after being set up by Broadhead for his 23rd league goal of the season. Substitute Freddie Lapado then sealed the impressive victory with an excellent volley in the 82nd minute to secure his side's 11th win in their last 12 games.

Kieran McKenna's men remain second in the table, one point behind leaders Plymouth Argyle and one point clear of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday, while they also have a game in hand on the Owls.

They face a tough trip to fourth-placed Barnsley at Oakwell in a huge game on Tuesday night, with victory enabling them to move four points clear of Wednesday. However, it will not be an easy game against Michael Duff's side, who have won their last nine consecutive home games and still have hope of reaching the top two themselves.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

The Tractor Boys' recent form has sparked debate as to whether they can be considered the best League One side ever.

Ipswich are the top scorers in the division with 90 goals to their name so far, while they also have the best defence in the league having been conceded just 33 goals.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that while he has been impressed with the Tractor Boys, he does not believe they can be considered the greatest side to have played in the third tier, particularly with promotion not yet secured.

"I think that's a stretch to say that Ipswich are the best League One side ever," Palmer said.

"I think that's a hell of a statement to say, I think they're a very good side, they're playing very good football and they're on a very good run.

"But as it stands at the moment, they've not got promoted and it's not out of the realms of possibility that Sheffield Wednesday could still have a say in who finishes in the top two.

"If Sheffield Wednesday were to win their last two games, that would put them on 96 points so to say Ipswich are the best side ever, even if they get promoted, I still think is a stretch.

"But they are having a very good season and are playing some very good football."

Are Ipswich Town the best League One side ever?

Ipswich certainly have a claim to being regarded as the best side to have ever played in the division.

But Palmer is correct that it may still be a little early to come to those conclusions with the automatic promotion places yet to be decided, while the Tractor Boys are not top of the table and only sit one point clear of third.

The standards that the top three in the division have set this season have been incredible and it is remarkable that the trio all have 90 points or above, yet are far from guaranteed promotion.

It is fair to say that Ipswich play the most attractive football in the league and arguably have the best squad, but Plymouth and Wednesday have matched their consistency over the course of the season and therefore both deserve to be included in the conversation.

There is no doubt of Ipswich's quality, but they must first ensure they get promotion over the line before being considered the best League One team ever, with the tricky trip Barnsley next up.