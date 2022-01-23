Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘That’s a strange one’, ‘Didn’t see that coming’ – These Ipswich Town fans react as surprising player decision made

Ipswich Town have confirmed that they have recalled Tyreece Simpson from his successful loan spell with Swindon Town.

The 19-year-old is highly-rated by the Tractor Boys but he was down the pecking order at Portman Road in the summer, which is why a temporary switch was arranged for the teenager.

And, Simpson impressed with the Robins, scoring nine league goals in 25 games, including in the draw with Bristol Rovers yesterday, to help Swindon to sixth place in League Two. Therefore, the decision was made today to bring the player back to the Suffolk outfit.

Whilst he’s clearly talented, it’s fair to say that most fans are slightly confused by this decision, because Kieran McKenna is well-stocked for options up top, so they don’t know why Simpson is returning when he may not get game time for the rest of the season.

That prompted some fans to speculate that a striker could be leaving, and here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


