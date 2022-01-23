‘That’s a strange one’, ‘Didn’t see that coming’ – These Ipswich Town fans react as surprising player decision made

Ipswich Town have confirmed that they have recalled Tyreece Simpson from his successful loan spell with Swindon Town.

ℹ️ Tyreece Simpson has been recalled from his season-long loan spell at Swindon Town. The young striker netted 11 goals in 30 appearances during his time in Wiltshire. #itfc pic.twitter.com/EL44LRBV4c — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) January 23, 2022

The 19-year-old is highly-rated by the Tractor Boys but he was down the pecking order at Portman Road in the summer, which is why a temporary switch was arranged for the teenager.

And, Simpson impressed with the Robins, scoring nine league goals in 25 games, including in the draw with Bristol Rovers yesterday, to help Swindon to sixth place in League Two. Therefore, the decision was made today to bring the player back to the Suffolk outfit.

Whilst he’s clearly talented, it’s fair to say that most fans are slightly confused by this decision, because Kieran McKenna is well-stocked for options up top, so they don’t know why Simpson is returning when he may not get game time for the rest of the season.

That prompted some fans to speculate that a striker could be leaving, and here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

5 up front lol ….. that’s a strange one. If he’s coming back then Jackson or Piggott are off. Jackson never really cut it, and it just hasn’t clicked for Piggott. #itfc — Maxi Lopez 🚴🏽⚽️🏎 (@MaxiWardley) January 23, 2022

Didn't see that coming — fifabots 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@fifabots) January 23, 2022

Sure all will be explained, but hopefully he's getting a loan to a League One club. Would be strange to recall him just to likely sit him on the bench. — Cameron (@lawseyitfc) January 23, 2022

Good stuff get him involved in the first team — James (@Simpson_6) January 23, 2022

Very interesting move, opens up questions of what next. — Steve Lewis (@lewyitfc) January 23, 2022

Really suprised but hopefully can push on in league one under McKenna — Daniel Murray (@danmurrayitfc) January 23, 2022

Poor Swindon:( I think maybe he could have stayed for the rest of the season but hopefully he carry’s on the good form for us — Robbie_n_ (@Robbie04039506) January 23, 2022