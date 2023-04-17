Port Vale have parted company with Darrell Clarke as they bid to retain their League One status between now and the end of the season.

Andy Crosby will take interim charge of Port Vale for the final four fixtures of the 2022/23 season, with Vale just six points clear of the bottom four, having played a game more than Cambridge United.

Why have Port Vale sacked Darrell Clarke?

Clarke led Port Vale back into League One last season, winning the League Two play-off final at Wembley, beating Mansfield Town.

However, a disastrous second-half to the 2022/23 season has left Port Vale with the difficult decision of moving the 45-year-old on.

Port Vale have won just twice in their last 18 fixtures in League One, with their latest winless run standing at seven games following the weekend's 3-2 defeat to Lincoln City - a game in which Clarke's side finished with nine men.

That run of results has seen Vale slip to 18th in League One and only six points above the relegation zone.

The club's statement underlines the fact Vale felt they needed to change now in a bid to stop the slide and retain their League One status, which they are grateful to Clarke for giving them in the first place.

