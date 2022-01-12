‘That’s a shock’, ‘Baffled’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react after player departure is confirmed

League One side Burton Albion completed the permanent signing of William Kokolo from Middlesbrough yesterday evening, ending a 22-month stay at the Riverside Stadium.

The left-back made just two senior appearances during his time on Teesside, making his Championship debut in a cameo last November before starting against Mansfield Town earlier this month in the FA Cup.

Despite being given a chance to perform under Chris Wilder, he is likely to find himself behind Marc Bola and Neil Taylor for the remainder of the season if the latter signs fresh terms at the Riverside, with the two parties currently in contract talks.

Quiz: Can you name which club Middlesbrough signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 What club did Boro sign Ugo Ehiogu from? Birmingham City Watford Aston Villa West Ham

Being included in the league matchday squad just six times this season too, it was clear the Frenchman needed a fresh start to make his mark elsewhere, either on a temporary deal or a permanent agreement, with Burton opting to choose the latter.

Perhaps that should come as no surprise after seeing Boro invest heavily in the summer, with this sale likely to contribute to the second-tier side’s efforts of balancing the books as they look to stay within the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules.

But how did the promotion chaser’s fans react to this departure? Are they pleased to see the club cashing in on a fringe player? Upset he didn’t go out on loan instead?

We take a look at what a selection of supporters had to say regarding this transfer development.

Baffled how this was a permanent deal https://t.co/GHgS2vICOB — Dan 🇸🇮 (@danaaron_86) January 11, 2022

Never seen this coming 🤯 https://t.co/b38AWHJhgP — Craig Douglas (@craigdouglas_) January 11, 2022

Such a shame to see him go, but the lad is 21 and needs games, so I can definitely see how and why this move has come about. Has looked really good from what I’ve seen, hope he goes on to have a cracking career. Best of luck to him. #Boro https://t.co/FXW9NvtGHy — Ian Smith (@Smithy_MFC84) January 11, 2022

We must rate Bilongo a lot higher, and that would mean Kokolo would be fourth choice. In which case it makes sense to sell him on. https://t.co/Rb6Q2j3MCd — Tom Muldowney (@tom_muldowney) January 11, 2022

Surprised at this one, hopefully we have a buy back option, or at least a decent sell on… 😬 https://t.co/1OrpFztmGX — callum 👀 (@Auck3y) January 11, 2022

Bit baffled at this like 🤯 https://t.co/cT4qnr7xcb — J D (@jess_dalts) January 11, 2022

21 years old, lets be honest he was probably never gonna be starting over Bola or Taylor, may as well cash in whilst his stock is high Good luck to him though, I hope he proves me wrong https://t.co/YzuuS4IUk3 — Alfie 🇸🇮 (@alfredmfc) January 11, 2022