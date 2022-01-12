Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘That’s a shock’, ‘Baffled’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react after player departure is confirmed

Published

56 mins ago

on

League One side Burton Albion completed the permanent signing of William Kokolo from Middlesbrough yesterday evening, ending a 22-month stay at the Riverside Stadium.

The left-back made just two senior appearances during his time on Teesside, making his Championship debut in a cameo last November before starting against Mansfield Town earlier this month in the FA Cup.

Despite being given a chance to perform under Chris Wilder, he is likely to find himself behind Marc Bola and Neil Taylor for the remainder of the season if the latter signs fresh terms at the Riverside, with the two parties currently in contract talks.

Quiz: Can you name which club Middlesbrough signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28

What club did Boro sign Ugo Ehiogu from?

Being included in the league matchday squad just six times this season too, it was clear the Frenchman needed a fresh start to make his mark elsewhere, either on a temporary deal or a permanent agreement, with Burton opting to choose the latter.

Perhaps that should come as no surprise after seeing Boro invest heavily in the summer, with this sale likely to contribute to the second-tier side’s efforts of balancing the books as they look to stay within the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules.

But how did the promotion chaser’s fans react to this departure? Are they pleased to see the club cashing in on a fringe player? Upset he didn’t go out on loan instead?

We take a look at what a selection of supporters had to say regarding this transfer development.


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘That’s a shock’, ‘Baffled’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react after player departure is confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: