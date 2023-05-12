Having finished second to a remarkable Burnley side in the Championship this season, Sheffield United were able to celebrate their promotion back to the Premier League in style with an open-top bus parade through the city on Thursday evening.

They may not have won the title but there was still cause for a party as after two years away, the Blades are back in the big time for the start of the 2023-24 season - some fan favourites though will seemingly not be joining them though.

A significant chunk of the squad that were promoted in 2019 from the Championship were a part of Paul Heckingbottom's squad this past season, and that included Billy Sharp.

An iconic figure at the club, Sharp is a boyhood Blade and his third stint as a player has lasted nearly eight years as he has risen from League One all the way to the top flight of English football with them, before dropping back down to the Championship in 2021.

At the age of 37, it appears that father time is catching up with Sharp as he netted just three times in 2022-23 - a steep decline from his 15 goals the season prior - and it was no surprise when a report emerged from Alan Nixon in recent days suggesting his time at the club was about to come to an end.

That appears to be true as Sharp put on a brave face in-front of United supporters on Thursday evening, but he could not help getting emotional as he essentially signalled the end of his time as a player at the club.

What has Billy Sharp told Sheffield United fans?

“Listen, everybody knows I was like these two as a boy growing up. I supported Sheffield United and my dream was to play for Sheffield United," Sharp said on the balcony of Sheffield Town Hall.

“To score for United in front of the Kop and in front of you lot, to win promotions and be champions of League One, for my kids to see me score for Sheffield United and to captain the club. To wear the number 10 shirt.”

“I’ll stay one, 10, 20 more years. You know that. If this is the end, then I want to thank you all. To be able to be a part of this club, to achieve what I’ve been able to achieve for over 10 years ... the last eight years have been unbelievable and I just want to thank every teammate I’ve had and every staff member.

“My wife, my kids and especially the fans for supporting me throughout my time.”

What have Sheffield United fans been saying about Billy Sharp's speech?

As you can imagine after developing such a connection to one of their own, many United fans were getting emotional having seen the footage of Sharp seemingly saying his goodbyes to fans for one last time.