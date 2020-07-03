‘That’s a poor price’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as high-profile departure seemingly edges closer

Jude Bellingham is said to be closing in on a £21m move to Borussia Dortmund, according to Sky Sports.

The Birmingham City midfielder has enjoyed a standout debut campaign at St. Andrew’s, and now looks set to join one of the biggest clubs in world football.

Bellingham, who only turned 17 last week, has made an impressive 38 appearances across all competitions this season, and is undoubtedly the hottest prospect in the EFL right now.

Bellingham may not be playing in the EFL for much longer, though, with the young midfielder reportedly close to joining Dortmund for a fee in the excess of £21m.

Bellingham has not yet signed a professional deal at St. Andrew’s, but still looks set to leave Birmingham for a hefty fee which will be beneficial for the club going forward.

Some fans have been left disappointed at this fee, though, with many feeling that the club could receive slightly more for his services ahead of a pending move to Dortmund.

Here, we take a look at Blues fans’ reactions to this news…

If it’s a done deal it’s compensation for a youth player it’s a lot of money. He’s worth more yeah but we haven’t got him on a pro contract. — callum (@CalCon13) July 2, 2020

So €23m suppose considering we are a struggling team it’s good value doubt any of this money will be made available for future transfers knowing the people in charge — bluenose (@NdelantyNeil) July 3, 2020

BBC say Bellingham has been one of the most sought-after young players in Europe this summer. For 20Mil? Sorry but I think that's a poor price even with add-on (assuming they have add-ons in place). — Gromit44 (@gromit444) July 3, 2020

We have had our pants pulled down again! — Martin Sheppard (@sheppard922) July 3, 2020

Needs to be a sell on clause in there if genuine. — Sean Jones (@TheRealDM56) July 2, 2020

I imagine a decent sell on clause and other add ons . I would hope they could agree some kind of deal were we could get potential loan deals for some of their youngsters included as part of a sweetener — Blue_boy (@freethought42) July 2, 2020

Never signed a pro contract so it's called compensation. Money to pay off some of our growing debts. Let's hope we get a good manager who can bring through more of our young talent, we have some great young players coming through. KRO — JEZ (@jeza691) July 3, 2020

Bellingham is just potential and 20M for someone that COULD turn into a good player is good value. I think he’s been overhyped by the media if I’m honest 🤷‍♂️#BCFC — Hollo (@SolihullBlues) July 3, 2020

Chuffed to bits for Bellingham. Best possible move for his future Dortmund is. Absolutely gutted he doesn't get to stand in front of the Tilton at his last game for a proper send off from the fans. #BCFC — Nathan (@nathang1988) July 3, 2020