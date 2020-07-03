Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘That’s a poor price’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as high-profile departure seemingly edges closer

Jude Bellingham is said to be closing in on a £21m move to Borussia Dortmund, according to Sky Sports.

The Birmingham City midfielder has enjoyed a standout debut campaign at St. Andrew’s, and now looks set to join one of the biggest clubs in world football.

Bellingham, who only turned 17 last week, has made an impressive 38 appearances across all competitions this season, and is undoubtedly the hottest prospect in the EFL right now.

Bellingham may not be playing in the EFL for much longer, though, with the young midfielder reportedly close to joining Dortmund for a fee in the excess of £21m.

Bellingham has not yet signed a professional deal at St. Andrew’s, but still looks set to leave Birmingham for a hefty fee which will be beneficial for the club going forward.

Some fans have been left disappointed at this fee, though, with many feeling that the club could receive slightly more for his services ahead of a pending move to Dortmund.

Here, we take a look at Blues fans’ reactions to this news…


