‘That’s a massive hit’ – Exclusive: Jon Newsome outlines two big issues relegation will cause at Sheffield Wednesday

Jon Newsome has explored some of the potential financial hits Sheffield Wednesday will suffer as they stare down the barrel of relegation to League One at the moment, speaking to Football League World exclusively.

The Owls are clinging on for dear life with three matches left to play and four points between them and 21st-placed Derby County – who they face before the end of the campaign.

Rotherham United are also in the scrap, meanwhile, with two games in hand on those around them but they have lost their last three and so the tension is palpable.

If the Owls do drop into the third tier, though, there is obviously going to be a few problems financially for them and Newsome has said both TV money and attendances are going to be hit, impacting the club along the way.

He explained to Football League World exclusively:

“I’m led to believe that, just for example, the media payments that you get from the league will reduce by something like £8 million.

“That’s a massive hit to take for a football club. And the quality on the pitch is not something that you’ve got people queuing around the door to go and watch. So your attendances are going to be down in League One football unless you’re kicking on and you’re in the top two or top three and you’re vying for promotion.

“It’s going to be very difficult to generate any good feeling down at the club.”

Certainly, tough times will await the Owls if they drop into the third tier and only time will tell as to whether that is what happens to them.

Derby face them on the final day and perhaps that could be a shootout for who stays and who goes in the Sky Bet Championship, though we’ll also have to see what Rotherham do with their games in hand.