‘That’s a joke’, ‘Laughable’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to multi-million pound bid from European club

1 hour ago

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have reportedly submitted a £4.5million offer for Reading forward George Puscas according to Nethaber. 

Puscas has been hugely impressive for the Royals in his first spell in English football, with the Romanian striker netting 11 goals in 33 appearances for Mark Bowen’s side.

Reading are currently sat 14th in the Championship table, and are eight points adrift of the play-off places, and will fancy their chances of challenging of a top-six finish with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

He signed for the club in the summer of 2019 from Inter Milan, and has started to show glimpses of his quality with the Berkshire-based side.

Puscas famously netted a five-minute hat-trick for Reading against Wigan, and the club’s supporters will be hoping that he can finish the season strongly.

Plenty of Reading fans took to social media to issue their thoughts on Fenerbahce’s rumoured interest in Puscas’ services.

