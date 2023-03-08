“That’s a bold message” – Steven Schumacher makes big claim about Michael Cooper – Is he right? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has claimed that Michael Cooper is the best young goalkeeper in the country.

Indeed, as part of an Argyle statement confirming that the 23-year-old had signed new contract, Schumacher told PAFC.co.uk: “It’s a no brainer for us. He’s come through our Academy, the Academy has played a huge part in his development, and he has become one of our best players.”

“Michael getting his injury when he did, he only had 18 months left on his contract. I felt it was good business for the club to secure that asset, and for Michael to be recognised. We wanted to look after him and help him in his recovery process.

“We know that when he is back, and he will be back soon, he’s the best young goalkeeper in the country.”

With that said, below, three of our FLW writers have assessed that claim and discussed whether or not any other young goalkeepers could rival Cooper for that ‘title’.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I’d expect Steven Schumacher to back one of his players like this and he’s right to do so.

Michael Cooper has been terrific at Plymouth Argyle this season and at 23, there’s no doubt he will go on to play at a much higher level.

However, I think he is part of a wider crop of young goalkeeping talent in this country as opposed to the clear standout.

Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson is doing it in the Championship for example, and West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths is another talented young keeper from this country.

Furthermore, in the Premier League you’ve got the likes of Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale and Gavin Bazunu, who, whilst Irish, very much plays his football in England. Bazunu is younger than Cooper and Ramsdale just a year older.

Ultimately, I think it was just a statement from Schumacher backing his own player and there’s nothing wrong with that.

George Dagless

That’s a bold message.

Cooper is a very good young goalkeeper of course but it’s hard to say he is the best in the country as he has a lot of rivals for that pedestal and obviously a lot of them are at Premier League clubs pushing their way through towards the first team.

It’s especially hard to judge how good a player is when it comes to goalkeepers as well because they peak a little later, and one that’s going under the radar right now could end up being a real star.

When I think about young goalkeepers playing in this country, though, I think you’re hard-pressed to beat Gavin Bazunu right now, and he’s younger than Cooper.

Ben Wignall

Cooper has definitely been very impressive for the Pilgrims in League One, but considering he is yet to make the step up to the Championship yet, it’s hard to say he is definitely the top young goalkeeper in England.

If he wins promotion with Plymouth this season, comes back from his injury and keeps on performing like he has been, then he will rank even higher, but at the moment I can’t look past Anthony Patterson of Sunderland.

Since becoming first-choice on Wearside, Patterson has been quality and there is a reason why he is being linked with Premier League clubs.

Cooper may be on that level one day, but he’s still got a bit to go in my eyes to be clearly the best young stopper around.