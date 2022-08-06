“That’s a bit unrealistic” – Carlton Palmer issues honest assessment on Burnley’s promotion hopes

There will be a distinct change in approach at Burnley this season, as Vincent Kompany implements some fresh ideas onto the team that became accustomed to Sean Dyche’s style of play.

The Clarets fought until the end but were relegated from the Premier League last season, finishing in 18th place after picking up some impressive results under Mike Jackson.

Kompany’s style of play is far more possession-based than supporters will have been used to in recent years, and the club have conducted some very interesting transfer business this summer.

Josh Cullen, Ian Maatsen and Scott Twine showcased their abilities in an impressive 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town in the opening weekend, getting Kompany off to the perfect start.

Newly relegated teams have tended to perform very well and flirt with automatic promotion in the Championship in recent years.

When asked if Burnley are amongst the favourites for the second tier title this season, Carlton Palmer said: “He’s (Kompany) signed some very good young players, some players who haven’t played before at the level, but they’re very talented players.

“He’s used the fact that he’s been at Manchester City for so many years, so he’s been able to get good young players, he’s got Craig Bellamy as his assistant.

“Vincent has been quick to downplay expectation.

Quiz: Can you name which club Burnley signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 1. Ben Mee Man United Everton Man City Wigan

“After ten games let’s have a look at it, he has got a group of very talented players but for them to be considered as favourites with the players that they’ve lost, I think that’s a bit unrealistic, but I wouldn’t say it’s impossible for them to go up this season because they’ve brought in very good players.”