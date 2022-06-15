“That’s a big difference” – Carlton Palmer details possible advantage West Brom have over Middlesbrough in player pursuit

With promotion the ultimate objective at West Brom with the new Championship season in mind, Steve Bruce will be eager to complete his summer business early.

Middlesbrough are expected to rival the Baggies at the top end of the division next season, with Boro also set to rival the Midlands club in their pursuit of Hamza Choudhury.

The Leicester City midfielder appeared just six times for the Foxes last time out in the Premier League, with the two ambitious Championship clubs looking to take advantage of his situation at the King Power Stadium.

Detailing why West Brom may have an advantage in the race for Choudhury, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “I think, also, the fact that, you know, he’s gonna have to travel to Middlesbrough, he’s gonna have to stay up in Middlesbrough, and the fact that he’s playing at Leicester, he’ll be able to commute to West Brom daily for training and for matches and so forth.

“That’s a big difference.”

The verdict

It will be interesting to see how big of a part location plays in where Choudhury’s next move is, with West Brom representing an opportunity to remain situated in the Midlands.

Given that it is expected to be a loan move, it remains to be seen how much of a part the location plays in this particular scenario.

However, if an option for a permanent move is also included, then that is when the actual destination may start to impact things a lot more.

A player who has the necessary attributes to thrive at the top end of the Championship, Choudhury would be an excellent addition at either club.