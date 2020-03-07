‘That’s a beauty that is’ – A number of West Brom fans react as starting lineup for Swansea City clash is confirmed

West Brom will look to get their Championship promotion push back on course on Saturday afternoon, as they take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

The Baggies’ last league outing saw them suffer an unexpected 1-0 defeat at home to struggling Wigan Athletic to leave the league leaders just six points clear of the play-off places with ten games of the season remaining.

Slaven Bilic’s side then saw their FA Cup run come to an end for another season in midweek, as they were beaten 3-2 by Newcastle United at The Hawthorns on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile Swansea – who did not play in the cup in midweek – start the match tenth in the Championship table, still within reach of the play-off places, meaning this will not be an easy task for West Brom.

Perhaps with that in mind, Bilic has named a side that shows nine changes from midweek, and two from the one that lost to Wigan last time out in the league, with Romaine Sawyers and Kyle Bartley both returning to Championship action.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of their side’s lineup for the match in Wales, a number of Baggies fans appeared encouraged by the side named by Bilic, and here, we take a look at what some of those fans had to say.

