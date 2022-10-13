“That’ll be the biggest thing for us” – Murray Wallace speaks out on Millwall form

Millwall have managed to go unbeaten in their last two games and that means they have now lost only two of their last five Championship outings.

The side are still not where they would want to be – they’re sat in 15th – but the club are pushing on and trying to get back up the table and Murray Wallace has now spoken out about this recent upturn in form for the club to Southwark News.

Wallace has been a mainstay in the team this year and has so far featured in all 13 second tier games for the side. He has also looked like arguably one of their brightest players on the left flank, even filling in at the centre of defence when he needs to.

The 29-year-old has certainly established himself as a Millwall regular now and has featured in well over 150 games for the Lions during his time with the club. Even with Gary Rowett switching the team up to try and draw out results, Wallace has tended to keep his place in the team.

The defender then is well-equipped to speak out on perhaps why results have begun to get better for the side. They lost to QPR and Blackburn in recent weeks but have also been able to claim three points off Blackpool and Middlesbrough, with a draw against Rotherham to boot.

Wallace feels that the team are benefitting from more concentration and from having a ‘different dynamic’ in the team when the play in their away games. Speaking about it to the Southwark News then, Wallace said: “Obviously it was worth looking at changing it up because our performances away from home, regardless of shape, weren’t good enough. Changing to a back four freshened it up and gave us a different dynamic in the team.

“I don’t want to put it down to the shape, because when you look at some of the goals we conceded, it’s nothing to do with shape. It’s lapses in concentration, individual mistakes as such that have put us on the back foot. We’ve just got to keep working hard and keep our concentration levels up. That’ll be the biggest thing for us.”

The Verdict

Millwall are a side that don’t look like going down but, at times, don’t look like challenging for the top six or a play-off spot either.

Last season, the Lions very nearly climbed into those promotion spots at the last but had to instead settle for a place in the top half of the Championship. Gary Rowett will be looking to go one better with his side this time around but the issue is that they haven’t been consistent enough yet to string the results together to pull them up the table.

Back-to-back positive performances against Rotherham and Middlesbrough will be a boost to the side and has seen them climb up the division slightly but they still aren’t where they want to be yet. If Rowett has found the solution now to their away performances though, then that will be a huge boost.

If Wallace and his side can just keep to the level they did against Boro and the Millers, then they could certainly be in with a shout of a play-off spot then this campaign.