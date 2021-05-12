‘That’d be perfect’ – Exclusive: David Norris urges Portsmouth to beat Derby County to Man City deal

Ex-Portsmouth midfielder David Norris has urged his former club to sign in-demand Manchester City striker Liam Delap on loan ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The 18-year-old has been in devastating form for City’s U23s this season, scoring 29 goals in 24 appearances, and also bagged his first senior goal in the EFL Cup back in September.

Sources informed Football League World earlier this year that the Premier League champions are now weighing up whether to send Delap out on loan next season, with such a move very likely.

It is understood that the Championship is their desired location, with Bournemouth, Derby County, and Stoke City keen, but it seems Norris would like to see Pompey make a play for the teenager.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World, the former Portsmouth midfielder suggested Delap’s physicality could allow him to avoid the struggles that some loanees face in League One and flourish.

When pressed on whether the Man City forward would be a good target for the South Coast club, he said: “Yeah. I think his physical presence could suit that league because some players are coming out on loan from the Premier League clubs and are struggling a little bit and it’s normally to do with the physicality and the style of play in that league.

“But with him having a presence about him, you know, that could be he’s obviously got the quality because he wouldn’t be where he is so they can pull something like that off, that’d be perfect.”

Despite missing out on the play-offs, Pompey recently confirmed that Danny and Nicky Cowley would remain in charge at Fratton Park after signing long-term contracts.

In the likes of John Marquis, Ellis Harrison, and Jordy Hiwula, the Cowleys do have some interesting striking options but you feel Delap would be a positive addition to any side in the EFL.