“That’d be crazy” – Carlton Palmer assesses Tottenham Hotspur’s chances of striking transfer agreement with West Brom man

Carlton Palmer cannot see Tottenham Hotspur being West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone’s next destination this summer, in conversation with FLW.

Johnstone, who is expected to make a move to the Premier League this summer with his contract at The Hawthorns continuing to tick down, is in the middle of a battle between Manchester United and Spurs for his services, as per a report from Sky Sports.

Keeping 15 clean sheets in 36 Championship outings this season, the Baggies shot-stopper has conceded 33 goals thus far this season.

Impressing in England’s top-flight last time out, Johnstone won the Midland club’s Player of the Season award.

Speaking to FLW about Spurs’ interest in Johnstone, pundit Carlton Palmer said: “I can’t see him going to Spurs because he’s not going to go and want to sit on the bench now in World Cup year.

“Yeah, that’d be crazy to do that, (Hugo) Lloris is having a fantastic season that spurs.”

The verdict

Johnstone will be eager to secure a move to the Premier League move in the summer, but not just any move.

He will be targeting a destination where he will be challenging for regular inclusion in the top tier of English football, with the World Cup just around the corner.

Johnstone has managed to keep his name in the conversation when it comes to England’s goalkeeping options over the course of this season, with a move to the Premier League likely to bolster his chances.

Given Lloris’ cemented position as number one at Spurs, it is unlikely that Johnstone will see enough game time to justify the move to Spurs.

It will be interesting to see what the next move might be for the experienced goalkeeper, with his potential availability likely to continue to interest Premier League clubs.