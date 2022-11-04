“That’d be a tall order” – Pundit provides thoughts on potential Middlesbrough ambition

Middlesbrough are now under the stewardship of Michael Carrick, with the former Manchester United man entering his first job in the hot seat.

Currently sitting 19th, after what was a struggling start to the campaign, Boro are now hoping that a corner has been turned and that the Carrick era can be a positive one.

Despite their early-season difficulties, the close and competitive nature of this Championship campaign means that they can still be ambitious about what the season could possibly hold.

Asked if Middlesbrough now have the tools to turn things around to still be considered as promotion contenders, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “After what Nottingham Forest achieved last season, you can never say never.

“I don’t think the Middlesbrough squad is as good as the Nottingham Forest squad that they had last season. I think there’s been a problem there at Middlesborough, hence why Warnock and Chris Wilder haven’t really done a lot.

“I think they’re moving towards the youth. They want to develop the youth and have good young players, so you know Steve Gibson wants those young players to be used now and not just be sat there and sold on.

“You have to give Michael time to get his ideas across and then judge him over a period of time but I can’t see them getting promoted this season. I think that’d be a tall order for them.”

The verdict

Of course, Carrick is in the infancy of his Middlesbrough career, so time and patience will need to be afforded to him.

But, he is someone who fits what the club needs at this moment in time, and he will be hoping to strike an excellent working relationship with Steve Gibson and Kieran Scott, and align their ambitions and everyday processes.

Middlesbrough still have a strong squad that consists of experience and exciting youth players who will be eager to impress their new boss.

The international break, that comes into play after the next three fixtures, should give Carrick necessary time to start implementing his ideas at the Riverside Stadium.