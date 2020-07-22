‘That would be huge’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to rumoured interest in 5-goal midfielder

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Velez attacking midfielder Thiago Almada according to Juan G. Arango.

Sounding like @LUFC in the running for @Velez star Thiago Almada. — Juan G. Arango 🇨🇴 🇮🇹 (@JuanG_Arango) July 21, 2020

The 19-year-old Argentine has caught the eye with some impressive performances this season, having scored five goals and been on hand to provide two assists in his 25 appearances in all competitions.

A move to Elland Road could be a tempting proposition for Almada as well, with the Whites recently winning promotion into the Premier League under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

It’s set to be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for Leeds, as they look to make the necessary additions to their team ahead of life back in the top-flight.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s rumoured interest in signing Almada, and it’s safe to say they were excited by this transfer link.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

