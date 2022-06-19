“That would be a massive boost” – Carlton Palmer shares thoughts as Birmingham and Rangers compete for Crystal Palace man

Birmingham City have been credited with an interest in Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland, as per a Patreon from journalist Alan Nixon.

The same report suggests that the Blues will have to battle it out with Rangers and Bournemouth for the 29-year-old’s signature.

Butland appeared 15 times in all competitions for Palace last season, with nine of those matches coming in the Premier League, playing more of a deputy role to Vicente Guaita.

Addressing Birmingham’s reported interest, and assessing whether it would be a good move by the Blues, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “There’s a lot of interest in him. But you know, like I said, it all boils down to the player and what he wants to achieve.

“But that would be a massive boost for Birmingham if they were able to get him in. They can give him first team football and what he wants.”

The verdict

Butland has accumulated lots of experience in the Championship in the past, proving to be a top option in the second tier at stages of his career thus far.

Given that Rangers can offer European football, whilst Bournemouth represents an option to stay in the Premier League, Butland would have more of a chance at Birmingham to see regular first-team football.

A player with a lot of ability, and many more years in the game ahead of him, this would be a smart addition by the Blues as they try to assemble a squad that could improve on last season’s lowly finish.

It would also be no surprise if other clubs join the race for the 29-year-old as the summer progresses.