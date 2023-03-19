Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara is a man in demand and remaining in the Championship could pave the way to the Canaries sanctioning his departure.

As per a report from The Sunday Mirror (12/03, p71), West Ham United, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig are all keeping tabs on the talented midfielder.

An update from Football Insider revealed that Norwich will be demanding a fee around the £25-30 million mark and there could be even further interest before the summer window opens its doors for business.

Sharing his thoughts on the price tag that has emerged for Sara, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: "That's the going rate for a Premier League player.

"They only signed him last summer, and it was a bit of a slow start for him but now he has hit an excellent bit of form.

"They paid 11 million for him, so, at the end of the day, if they can double their money in a short space of time, and that money is reinvested, then that will represent good business."

The verdict

Sara has been excellent in recent weeks and interest from England's top-flight and across Europe is not at all a surprise.

The midfielder has an excellent technical ability and can operate as a six, eight or even more advanced, proving to make an impact in the final third with 10 goal contributions in the league thus far this season.

If the Canaries receive a bid this summer that is two-and-a-half times that sum they paid for him at the start of this campaign, then as Palmer states, it would be excellent business.

However, promotion back to the Premier League remains a possibility and you would back Sara to shine with the Norfolk club in the top tier.