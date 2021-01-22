‘That will cheer me up’ – Many Stoke City supporters react to club’s transfer announcement

Stoke City’s busy January transfer window has continued following the signing of Alfie Doughty from Charlton.

Rabbi Matondo, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Jack Clarke from Tottenham have all been added to Michael O’Neill’s squad this month, and now winger Doughty have moved to the Bet365 Stadium on a permanent basis from the Addicks.

Remarkably, a little more than 12 months ago, Doughty was playing Non-League football during a loan spell with National League outfit Bromley, although he returned to Charlton and was a regular during Lee Bowyer’s side, but he couldn’t save the Addicks from suffering relegation.

But Doughty’s injury problems has restricted him to just 10 appearances in all competitions this term- with his previous outing coming nearly three months ago at Northampton back in October.

The youngster had been previously linked with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic, although he’s decided to remain in England and make the step back up to the second-tier.

Here’s how the Potters faithful have been reacting on Twitter to Doughty’s arrival:

Yes, Good signing welcome to stoke Alfie 🙌🔴⚪️ — SpenceWright2406 (@Spence_Wright24) January 22, 2021

We’re actually massive — Harry (@wilshaw02) January 22, 2021

YOU BEAUTYYYYYYYYYHY — Wolfy (@wolfy_205) January 22, 2021

Great signing, Welcome Alfie ❤️ — Charlie🔴⚪️ (@yCharlie1379) January 22, 2021

INJECT ITTTTT — SebScfc (@ScfcSeb) January 22, 2021

Announce top 6 https://t.co/mCwWd1HvAd — Jord Loud and Proud (@JordLoudProud) January 22, 2021

That will cheer me up. Welcome Alfie Doughty 🔴⚪🔴⚪ https://t.co/uNyjT1X2cW — Pownzzz (@Pownzzz98) January 22, 2021

Potentially a very good signing. Just wish it was McCLean or Ince making way. Anyway, welcome. X https://t.co/ahiEKsQTsH — KO’K 🔴⚪️ (@NoMoreLaughs) January 22, 2021

Welcome to the club 🤩 https://t.co/lBDbG9pQ03 — Tyrese Fc 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@TyreseEra) January 22, 2021