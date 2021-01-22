Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic News

‘That will cheer me up’ – Many Stoke City supporters react to club’s transfer announcement

Published

9 mins ago

on

Stoke City’s busy January transfer window has continued following the signing of Alfie Doughty from Charlton.

Rabbi Matondo, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Jack Clarke from Tottenham have all been added to Michael O’Neill’s squad this month, and now winger Doughty have moved to the Bet365 Stadium on a permanent basis from the Addicks.

Remarkably, a little more than 12 months ago, Doughty was playing Non-League football during a loan spell with National League outfit Bromley, although he returned to Charlton and was a regular during Lee Bowyer’s side, but he couldn’t save the Addicks from suffering relegation.

7 of these 18 facts about Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

1 of 18

O'Neill was born in 1969?

But Doughty’s injury problems has restricted him to just 10 appearances in all competitions this term- with his previous outing coming nearly three months ago at Northampton back in October.

The youngster had been previously linked with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic, although he’s decided to remain in England and make the step back up to the second-tier.

Here’s how the Potters faithful have been reacting on Twitter to Doughty’s arrival:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘That will cheer me up’ – Many Stoke City supporters react to club’s transfer announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: