‘That will be going up in the Fulham dressing room’ – Neil Warnock makes claim about Leeds United & West Brom: The verdict

Neil Warnock has claimed it is a two-horse race between Leeds United and West Brom for promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds sit top of the pile with nine games remaining, whilst West Brom are a point behind them; the pair hold a handsome seven and six point advantage over third placed Fulham at this stage, with 27 points still on the table and the Cottagers still to face the pair.

Yet, Warnock told talkSPORT: “It’s in a good position this year because I don’t think there are a third team that’s going to push them.

“I see them two as the best two.”

On the back of the ex-Cardiff boss commenting on the promotion race, our writers discuss whether anyone can catch Leeds and West Brom…

Sam Rourke

Fulham are still in the mix, there is no denying that – but ultimately, I can’t see anyone overtaking Leeds or West Brom for the top two spots.

The Whites and the Baggies have quite simply been the two best teams in the Championship this season, and deserve to secure promotion to the Premier League.

With six points between Fulham and West Brom in second, there is still room for Scott Parker’s side to make an assault on the second spot, but I just haven’t been impressed with the consistency of Fulham, who seem to look superb one week, then relatively average the next.

You are guaranteed consistency with Leeds and West Brom and I just can’t see them losing too much between now and the end of the 19/20 campaign.

Had Brentford notched a few more points up until now I’d have backed them to make a real case for the top two, but 10 points is too big of a gap with just nine games to play.

George Dagless

I think he’s right.

Fulham are the only side I’d consider capable enough of getting into the top two but I just think they’re a level below in terms of consistency and that lets them down given the quality in their squad.

Both Leeds and West Brom have been a class above this season and even when they both suffered blips around the same time, the sides below never really capitalised and the gap grew once again.

For me, if the two do not go up now it’ll because they’ve thrown it away, not because another side has been irresistibly good, but I can’t really see either letting this slip now.

George Harbey

I don’t think Leeds and West Brom should rest on their laurels just yet as the race for automatic promotion isn’t over just yet.

Teams haven’t played football for a long, long time, and it only takes a couple of wins for Fulham and a couple of defeats for Leeds or West Brom and then the gap is effectively nothing, so the top-two cannot afford to slip up once the EFL action resumes.

I don’t think you can rule out Fulham’s chances of breaking into the top-two, either. You can argue that they haven’t really performed to their standards this season, but they have the individuals and the experience to manage the big occasion, and the pressure isn’t on them as much as they are the chasers.

It promises to be an enthralling end to the season, that’s for sure.

Alfie Burns

That will be going up in the Fulham dressing room.

Leeds and West Brom have a great lead and with nine games of the season remaining, everything is in their hands. However, you’ve got to take into account that Fulham still have to play both sides.

Granted, Scott Parker’s side have got to play Brentford and Nottingham Forest as well, but taking six points off the top-two isn’t out of the question and that would set the cat amongst the pigeons.

Obviously, Leeds and West Brom have it all to lose from here, but Fulham have talented individuals and they’ll be determined to do what they always do and come good at the end of the season.

Things could look completely different this time next month.