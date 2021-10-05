‘That was the final straw for me’ – 27-year-old touted for potential West Brom exit in January

Kenneth Zohore is seemingly not a popular man at West Bromwich Albion at the moment and it seems like relations between player and fans are not going to be resolved any time soon.

The striker has found himself falling further and further down the pecking order at the club, with other forwards like Jordan Hugill and Callum Robinson preferred over him.

It’s meant that the former Cardiff City man has found opportunities harder and harder to come by with the Baggies – but when given the chance to try and prove himself with the Championship side, he has failed to take it.

Having featured in just two games so far this campaign, there’s now a question of whether or not there is a future for the 27-year old at the Hawthorns or whether he should be moved on in January or summer transfer window.

It appears that the consensus may be that it is best if both parties go their separate ways as Matt from the WBA Report told FLW TV that the player is someone he would ‘very much like the club to move on in January.’

Speaking on the latest FLW TV club takeover show, he said: “Zohore is very much someone I would like to see the club try and move on in January. I’m not someone who goes on massive rants and gets too agitated about certain things but I think anyone who listened to one of our podcasts after the Luton game and his five minute cameo is definitely aware of my feelings towards Zohore.

“When he came on in that game against Luton, we were 3-1 or maybe 3-2 up at the time and the lack of enthusiasm, the lack of energy, the lack of running, the lack of effort, the lack of desire and the lack of determination was just appalling and it’s not something you want to see from someone wearing your club’s shirt.

“That was the final straw for me.”

In that fixture against Luton, the forward only managed 20 minutes of action but came away having lost the most duels of anyone in the match.

It looks like Baggies fans have run out of patience with the striker – but perhaps a fresh start elsewhere for the forward could get him back firing and could allow West Brom to free up some room for other options in their attack.

The Verdict

There is certainly a wealth of forward options at the Hawthorns currently and it means that Zohore is getting less and less likely to feature for the club – especially considering the performances of those who are above him in the pecking order.

He’s even now struggling to get appearances from the bench and not playing as much football cannot be good for the player and it certainly doesn’t benefit the club.

The ideal situation here would be for the 27-year old to pick himself up and try and secure a move somewhere else in the winter transfer window. Albeit, this all verges on the player attracting some interest but one look at his record at Cardiff shows that there is a forward there who is capable of producing in the second tier.

If he can refine that form, then a team could find themselves a bargain in January. It certainly would be best for both parties.