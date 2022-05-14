“That was really, really important” – Nathan Jones assesses Luton Town’s first leg draw with Huddersfield Town

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has expressed the importance of his side not losing last night’s clash with Huddersfield Town, in conversation with Luton Today.

Going into the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals, the Hatters will be eager to put in a display similar to last night’s first half.

The Bedfordshire club are now potentially 90 minutes away from Wembley, with the tie perfectly poised ahead of their trip to Yorkshire.

Speaking to Luton Today after last night’s clash, providing an assessment of what he saw, Hatters boss Jones said: “We’ve come here, we haven’t lost the game and that was really, really important, we didn’t lose the game.

“First half we were excellent, we should have got more from the half, but that’s the way it goes, and it’s a wonderful tie to go away at Huddersfield now.

“They were probably better second half without getting the chances, controlled possession in the middle of the field and we struggled to deal with that.

“We struggled to get to that press, but first half I thought we were electric, I really did.

“Front-footed, opportunities, we should have had a pen, should have had a sending off, all those things, (James) Bree had a chance, Harry Cornick’s had a chance, Henri Lansbury’s had a glorious opportunity, so I thought we were really, really on top, and a wonderful football game.

“Tactically both sides went at it and it just shows we’re a Championship side.”

The verdict

There does not appear to be too many times in football where both sets of fans are seemingly happy with a draw, but last night proved to be one of those rare occasions.

Luton were hopeful of making home advantage count, however, they put in a solid enough performance to set themselves up with a one-legged shootout in Yorkshire.

Huddersfield were also content with parity, as they now possess the home game that could send them to Wembley.

As Jones quite rightly points out, Luton were perhaps on top during the first half, with Huddersfield coming out and reacting well during the second.

It is a swift turnaround with the Hatters travelling to Yorkshire on Monday, with the winner of that game setting up a final with Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United.