‘That was for you Leo’, ‘Massive points’ – The emotionally-charged Middlesbrough evening that put football into perspective

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way….

Middlesbrough should have spent last night battling for victory in a relegation six-pointer against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium, but instead, fans were tuning into a re-run of their famous UEFA Cup comeback against FC Basel.

It was a fantastic idea from the club to distract supporters with one of the most memorable nights in the club’s history, but few could dispute that they’d rather have been tuning into a crucial victory over the Potters.

The two sides are currently separated by just one point in the table, and with the drop zone within touching distance of both sides there’s not escaping just how big the fixture would have been.

You only have to look back to the previous meeting between the sides to see just how big a result it was for Middlesbrough to get the win.

Before that match Jonathan Woodgate’s side had recorded just two wins in their previous 15 games, and while the timely victories over Charlton Athletic and Barnsley in the weeks before had eased the pressure, the jury was very much still out on the new boss.

Thankfully for Woodgate, a 2-1 victory over Stoke City at the Riverside Stadium in December kick-started the five-match unbeaten run in the Championship that would give the Teessiders a bit of breathing room on the relegation battle beneath them.

Sometimes you need a stroke of luck, and on a highly emotional night for first team coach Leo Percovich, perhaps it was the uplift in spirits that was needed to inspire the side to victory

Fans held lights aloft and sung the Uruguayan’s name in tribute to the tragic accident that killed his two daughters in Brazil two years earlier – a moment that brought a tear to the eye of even the most battle-hardened Middlesbrough fan.

Some things are more important that football, and perhaps that moment was the catalyst for what would happen that evening.

Sam Clucas gave Michael O’Neill’s side the lead early in the second half – a goal that was met with groans from the stands as they had experienced that sinking feeling too many times before in the months previous.

Thankfully it didn’t take long for Middlesbrough to draw level after a clipped ball from midfield found Ashley Fletcher who headed home at the back post.

A huge moment of fortune came the Teessiders’ way after that when the referee judged Clucas to have dived after a hefty shoulder barge from Jonny Howson – a decision which, based on the replays, was hugely unfortunately for the travelling side.

But sometimes those moments of fortune are exactly what you need and that paved the way for Lewis Wing to do what he does best as he charged from deep in midfield towards goal before finding the bottom corner with a wonderful effort from 25 yards.

That result was just what was needed for the Middlesbrough supporters, and most of all, Jonathan Woodgate.

Fans knew just how big a result it was for the new boss, but more importantly it was a night that put the sport we love into real perspective as supporters got behind Leo Percovich – the club’s most passionate adopted Teessider.

💪🏼👏🏼👏🏼 big win guys ! Well done! #utb — Gaizka Mendieta (@GaizkaMendieta6) December 20, 2019

That win was for you Leo ❤️ #Boro pic.twitter.com/JD3jDyrncb — Will Dodds (@DoddsWill25) December 20, 2019

Good Game, enjoy wing before someone snaps him up. he`s a top quality player — Jay (@northernshrek) December 20, 2019

Get in lads massive points UTB — Matthew Daniel (@matty_danielz) December 20, 2019

Love read this score ! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Francoise C 🇨🇭 (@Correvonf) December 20, 2019

Lol what has happened to this club 😂😂😂 — Callum Hobson (@CallumHobson__) December 20, 2019