Middlesbrough

‘That was fantastic’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to ‘brilliant’ club initiative

Published

4 mins ago

on

Goals from Mark Viduka, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Marco Maccarone saw Middlesbrough overturn an aggregate deficit to beat FC Basel 4-3 in the UEFA Cup quarter-final almost 14 years ago. 

In a match that the Guardian described as Middlesbrough’s ‘Istanbul moment’, Steve McClaren guided his side through to the UEFA Cup semi-final after overcoming a 2-0 deficit from the first leg.

In a packed Riverside Stadium, McClaren’s men fell 3-0 down on aggregate when Adelino Eduardo put Basel 1-0 up on the night, leaving Boro staring down the barrel of a UEFA Cup exit.

Striker Mark Viduka pulled two goals back for Boro before Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink levelled things up just 11 minutes from time.

Despite the scores locked at 3-3, Boro were still facing elimination due to the away goals rule but that all change when Marco Maccarone popped up in the 90th minute to send the Riverside into raptures and see Boro into the semi-final.

On Wednesday evening, Middlesbrough replayed the full game on their official YouTube channel, with their Twitter feed providing match updates as they would a normal game.

Boro would go on to make the UEFA Cup final losing out to Sevilla, despite this the quarter-final clash would go down as one of Boro’s greatest ever games.

Here we take a look at some of the best responses to Boro’s latest throwback to their stunning comeback win…

