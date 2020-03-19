‘That was fantastic’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to ‘brilliant’ club initiative

Goals from Mark Viduka, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Marco Maccarone saw Middlesbrough overturn an aggregate deficit to beat FC Basel 4-3 in the UEFA Cup quarter-final almost 14 years ago.

In a match that the Guardian described as Middlesbrough’s ‘Istanbul moment’, Steve McClaren guided his side through to the UEFA Cup semi-final after overcoming a 2-0 deficit from the first leg.

In a packed Riverside Stadium, McClaren’s men fell 3-0 down on aggregate when Adelino Eduardo put Basel 1-0 up on the night, leaving Boro staring down the barrel of a UEFA Cup exit.

Striker Mark Viduka pulled two goals back for Boro before Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink levelled things up just 11 minutes from time.

Despite the scores locked at 3-3, Boro were still facing elimination due to the away goals rule but that all change when Marco Maccarone popped up in the 90th minute to send the Riverside into raptures and see Boro into the semi-final.

On Wednesday evening, Middlesbrough replayed the full game on their official YouTube channel, with their Twitter feed providing match updates as they would a normal game.

Boro would go on to make the UEFA Cup final losing out to Sevilla, despite this the quarter-final clash would go down as one of Boro’s greatest ever games.

Here we take a look at some of the best responses to Boro’s latest throwback to their stunning comeback win…

That was fantastic… thank you… how good was Southgate… when you showing the Steau match — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) March 18, 2020

I swear I have never watched this, Steaua or Cup Final without a tear, tonight’s been no different. A true never say die attitude, one of those nights that’s will live forever, something that if you ever feel down puts a smile on the face instantly — Jeff Patterson (@JeffersMFC) March 18, 2020

That will never happen again in my lifetime! — Chris (@smoggiec) March 18, 2020

Brilliant from @Boro tonight thank you for keeping spirits up in what is a difficult time for us all #borowatchalong #UTB — Mark Smith (@Mark74Smith) March 18, 2020

Watching that there and just listening to Ali brownlee commentate what a legend “Maccarone has been booked for taking his top off he can take the lot off for all I care 😂😂 — Peter Oldfield (@Peter_Oldfield2) March 18, 2020

Quality that Boro! Steaua next? 👀 — EverythingMFC (@EverythingMFC) March 18, 2020

Amazing now as it was back then. Oh I miss the Boro — Dean Nuttall (@dean_nuttall9) March 18, 2020

That was awesome tonight @Boro. Great fun. Superb idea. If ever we needed to unite and demonstrate the sort of Teesside spirit that Ali always spoke about it’s now. #Teessiders #UTB — Alex Bloomfield (@SuperSquand) March 18, 2020

Great idea. Loved it. Re-living a great night. Looking forward to watching the Steaua match. I was in the SW corner for Basel so for a split second thought Maccarone's shot had been parried out by the keeper. — Paul Grainger (@pr_grainger) March 18, 2020

Absolutely amazing. There'll never be another night like this at the Riverside for a very long time #utb — Kath25 (@kathleitch) March 18, 2020