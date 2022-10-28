“That was a big result…” – Sky Sports pundit delivers score prediction on Burnley v Reading

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted Burnley to claim a 3-1 victory over Reading at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Clarets sit top of the Championship at the moment but could lose that spot temporarily should QPR beat Birmingham City this evening.

Things have really started to click for Vincent Kompany’s side in recent weeks and they’ve strung together a run of four wins in five games – including putting four goals past both Swansea City and Sunderland.

Reading, meanwhile, got back to winning ways against Bristol City last weekend but have struggled away from the Select Car Leasing Stadium in 2022/23.

Paul Ince’s side were tipped for relegation by many and have started to prove the doubters wrong but that has been built on their home form and they have one of the worst away records in the division.

For Sky Sports, Prutton has predicted that record will get worse when the Royals travel up to Turf Moor on Saturday and forecasted a 3-1 win for Burnley.

He explained: “Burnley headed into the weekend top of the Championship after a brilliant week that saw a sensational comeback win at Sunderland, then a narrow victory over Norwich. There seems to be no stopping Vincent Kompany and his side right now.

“That was a big result for Reading last weekend. Ending a run of three defeats on the bounce with a victory over Bristol City. They have proved a lot of people wrong a lot already this season, but I still just cannot see them picking anything up from Turf Moor.”

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Burnley players play for now?

1 of 24 1. Ben Mee Everton Fulham Crystal Palace Brentford

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Prutton here given what the form book says.

Reading have struggled away from home and though they beat a poor City side on the weekend, they’ve not been at their best in recent weeks.

Burnley, on the other hand, have been picking up pace and will have extra motivation if the R’s take top spot off them this evening.

But nothing is a given in the Championship, particularly this season, and Kompany will know that the Royals are a side capable of making things very tough for them.