Sky Bet League One

‘That terrifies me’, ‘Not good enough’ – Some Sunderland fans aren’t impressed by key announcement ahead of Doncaster clash

Published

27 mins ago

on

Sunderland are facing a huge contest as they welcome Doncaster Rovers to the Stadium Of Light.

After three league matches without a win the Black Cats will be hoping for a big reaction as they look to get their push for promotion back on track.

Lee Johnson had some big decisions to make ahead of this one, and he’s certainly made some alterations.

As a result Sunderland made six changes for this one.

Lee Burge, Conor McLaughlin, Dion Sanderson, Callum McFadzean, Luke O’Nien and Lynden Gooch returned to the side, while Remi Matthews, Jake Vokins, Grant Leadbitter and Jordan Jones dropped to the bench.

The hope for Lee Johnson is that by shuffling the pack his side will have a chance of picking up a positive result.

As you’d expect, the team selection isn’t going to please everyone.

A selection of supporters took to social media to criticise the 11 players that were picked, hinting that the head coach didn’t know his best team.

Here’s what that select group had to say.


