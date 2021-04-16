‘That sums him up’ – Scott McKenna reacts to hilarious footage of Nottingham Forest player

The defensive partnership of Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna has blossomed into one of the best in the Championship at Nottingham Forest this season.

McKenna arrived at the City Ground from Aberdeen in September, joining on a four-year deal for a fee which could rise to £6million.

The Scotland international has endured a frustrating campaign with injury, but has still impressed in his 20 Championship appearances for the Reds.

Worrall, meanwhile, has also endured a couple of injury problems this season, but has established himself as a hugely important player under Chris Hughton.

The pair have been impressive whenever they have played alongside each other, helping Forest boast the fourth best defensive record in the Championship.

Last week, Forest fans were given inside access into life as a professional football, with the media team filming Joe Worrall’s every movement around the Nigel Doughty Academy.

The latter stages of the clip saw Worrall, a towering centre-half, climb into a retro Mini Cooper and drive off with his head poking out of the sun roof.

“I was surprised as you when I first saw it,” McKenna told Football League World.

“He absolutely loves it as well. He loves his cars – it’s a nice car to be fair.

“It was funny when he was driving out with his head out the sun roof. That sums him up.”

The Verdict

It does sum Worrall up. He’s a funny, down to earth character who is a typical Nottingham lad.

The pair have been excellent alongside each other and do have a good understanding with each other, and it gives fans reason to be optimistic for the future.

The fact McKenna plays as a left-sided centre-half also gives the Reds natural balance, too, so they are a perfect fit really.