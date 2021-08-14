‘That squad is not sustainable’ – Many Bournemouth fans react as team news emerges ahead of Forest clash

AFC Bournemouth will be looking to record their first win of the season this afternoon as they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Cherries drew 2-2 with West Bromwich Albion last Friday evening, despite taking the lead twice on the night.

They will now look to pick up their first win of the new season, with a trip to the City Ground on the horizon.

Scott Parker has made one change to the side that were held to a draw last Friday.

The change sees Adam Smith drop out through illness, with Zeno Ibsen Rossi coming in for his first league start for the club.

Elsewhere, it’s as you were. Emiliano Marcondes, Dominic Solanke and David Brooks all feature in attack, whilst Leeds Untied loanee is named on the bench.

Here, we take a look at Bournemouth fans’ reactions to the team news…

Where’s the right back ? Need signings squad depth awful — Adam 💮 (@AfcbAdam) August 14, 2021

We have no right back? — 🧃🌍 (@goateddanjuma) August 14, 2021

Hopefully Smudge isn’t COVID related.

Not the best team but more than good enough — Liam B (@fm_iconic) August 14, 2021

Excellent with Rossi to start. Hope Taylor gets some game time too… — Julie Bell (@dohamovers) August 14, 2021

Dear God. How far we've fallen. — Longy (@paulwarsash) August 14, 2021

Zenooooo — Isak (@Isakhw) August 14, 2021

Must be the weakest match day squad we have had, on paper at least, for many a year. Hoping the lads can perform like a lot of the game last week but that squad is not sustainable in this league. #afcb — David Cockram (@DavidCockram) August 14, 2021