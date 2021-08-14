Do Not Sell My Personal Information
AFC Bournemouth

‘That squad is not sustainable’ – Many Bournemouth fans react as team news emerges ahead of Forest clash

Published

2 hours ago

on

AFC Bournemouth will be looking to record their first win of the season this afternoon as they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Cherries drew 2-2 with West Bromwich Albion last Friday evening, despite taking the lead twice on the night.

They will now look to pick up their first win of the new season, with a trip to the City Ground on the horizon.

Scott Parker has made one change to the side that were held to a draw last Friday.

The change sees Adam Smith drop out through illness, with Zeno Ibsen Rossi coming in for his first league start for the club.

Elsewhere, it’s as you were. Emiliano Marcondes, Dominic Solanke and David Brooks all feature in attack, whilst Leeds Untied loanee is named on the bench.

Here, we take a look at Bournemouth fans’ reactions to the team news…


