Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper David Stockdale has joined National League side York City.

Stockdale departed Hillsborough at the end of his contract following the Owls' promotion to the Championship and he will now return to the club where he started his career, combining his playing duties with a role as Head of Recruitment at the LNER Community Stadium.

Why did Sheffield Wednesday release Stockdale?

The 37-year-old joined Wednesday from Wycombe Wanderers last summer and began the season as first-choice between the sticks, but he was dropped for Cameron Dawson in December.

Stockdale was restored to the team in March following Dawson's inconsistent performances, but he lost his place again just three games later after some costly errors, with Dawson remaining as number one for the rest of the campaign.

He made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Owls, keeping 12 clean sheets.

What did David Stockdale say about his York City return?

Stockdale expressed his delight at re-joining the Ministermen, revealing that the opportunity to take on the job as Head of Recruitment convinced him to turn down EFL interest.

"It was one of the things I wanted to do, to come back here," Stockdale told the club's official website.

"I didn’t express that to anybody but my family, but 20 years after I made my debut, to come back and try and help while I can, I’m really pleased."

"I could have stayed just playing in the EFL, but I also wanted to go into that side of it," Stockdale added.

"I’ve been getting experience of it alongside doing my FA courses. So it’s something that I’ll be doing in between helping the gaffer, and basically trying to put in place things for the future of this club."

How did Sheffield Wednesday fans react to David Stockdale's York City move?

Many took to social media to send messages to Stockdale, with his former club among those to wish him well.

This fan praised his off-field impact at Hillsborough.

More praise for Stockdale: The Man.

Stockdale is clearly held in high regard by Owls supporters and some revealed that they will now be following the Ministermen next season.

Others were hopeful of a reunion with Stockdale in the not-too-distant future, urging Wednesday to arrange pre-season friendly with Stockdale's new club.

Stockdale's dual role as a player and Head of Recruitment also attracted attention, with one fan predicting potential future transfer business between the Owls and the Ministermen.