Danny Murphy has claimed that nerves are impacting Leicester City and Leeds United in their promotion battle.

We are fast approaching the final games of the regular season, with it still to be decided who will earn automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leicester City, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all still in contention for a top two spot.

But a 0-0 draw against Sunderland on Tuesday night dented the Whites’ hopes of place back in the top flight, while Leicester lost 1-0 away to Millwall.

The draw at Elland Road moved Leeds ahead of Ipswich in the table, but the Tractor Boys have the chance to leapfrog both of the top two if they win against Watford on Wednesday evening.

Murphy makes Leeds United nerves claim

Murphy believes that nerves are starting to creep in at Elland Road, as he feels a home game against Sunderland was one they had to win.

The former midfielder highlighted the Black Cats’ recent struggles, with Mike Dodds’ side having won just one of their last 11 games in the league now.

“I was surprised Leeds drew,” said Murphy, via Talksport’s YouTube channel.

“That shows some nerves really because Sunderland have been struggling.

“That was a game you expected them to win.”

Murphy makes Ipswich promotion prediction

Related Leeds United: Daniel Farke reveals Crysencio Summerville issue in Sunderland draw Leeds United's promotion bid suffered a major setback at home to Sunderland on Tuesday

Murphy went on to suggest Ipswich should be the favourites for a top two place, given they have nothing to lose due to over-achieving on their pre-season expectations.

“With Leicester, it’s not like they’re playing that badly but there must be a little bit of nerves there too,” he added.

“It’s inevitable.

“Ipswich deserve great credit because to come up from League One and find yourselves in a position where if they win the rest of their games, they’re up.

“You’ve got to fancy Ipswich because they’re the ones without the pressure.

“Leeds desperately want to get back, Leicester desperately want to get back and you can see that anxiety in their play.”

Leeds United league position

Championship Table (As it stands April 10th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 40 43 88 2 Leeds United 42 43 87 3 Ipswich Town 41 32 87 4 Southampton 40 26 78 5 West Brom 41 23 69 6 Norwich City 42 15 68 7 Coventry City 41 17 63 8 Preston North End 41 0 63

Leeds also dropped points at the weekend, when they lost 2-1 to play-off contenders Coventry City.

This saw Daniel Farke’s side lose their grip on a place in the automatic promotion places, with their fate now in the hands of other clubs.

They need to rely on a favour from elsewhere in order to keep pace with Ipswich and Leicester.

Next up for the Yorkshire outfit is another home game against Blackburn Rovers on 13 April, with Leicester facing a trip to Plymouth Argyle on 12 April.

Ipswich handed the initiative in the promotion battle

Ipswich have been handed the initiative in the fight for automatic promotion, as victory this evening will put them in top spot.

A place in the Premier League is now in their own hands with only a few games remaining.

They don’t have the easiest of schedules left, so expect further twists and turns yet.

However, Kieran McKenna’s side should be encouraged by the results of their rivals on Tuesday, as Murphy is right to point out that nerves might be creeping in for Leicester and Leeds.