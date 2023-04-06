Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has denied rumours that he could be set to return to former club Leicester City to replace Brendan Rodgers.

The Foxes are on the hunt for a new manager after Rodgers' departure on Sunday, with the Northern Irishman leaving the club sitting 19th in the Premier League table, two points from safety.

Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell took charge of Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium, with former Chelsea manager Graham Potter reported to have turned down the role.

Sky Sports claim that the likes of Ralph Hasenhuttl, Oscar Garcia, Jesse Marsch and Rafael Benitez are all under consideration as the Foxes board weigh up whether to make an interim appointment until the summer.

But Pearson has also been linked with the vacancy, perhaps largely due to his previous links with the club.

The 58-year-old first managed the Foxes between June 2008 and June 2010, guiding the club to promotion from League One, before returning for a second spell in November 2011.

Pearson led the club to the Championship title in 2014, before completing the great escape in the top flight the following season as his side won seven of their last nine games to secure survival.

He departed the club that summer, but did go on to work for the Foxes' owners again when he took charge of Belgian side OH Leuven between September 2017 and February 2019.

What did Nigel Pearson say?

Pearson issued an emphatic response when asked about the rumours, insisting that he is happy at Ashton Gate and ruling out a return to the King Power Stadium.

"I’ve managed them twice, I’ve managed the King Power's team (OH Leuven) in Belgium too," Pearson told Bristol Live. "I really enjoyed working for them. The ship has sailed and I’m really happy to be here doing the job that I am doing here.

"They will be looking to make a progression from where they are now. Revisiting things from the past isn’t always the way forward, let’s be honest. I’m fully committed to what I am doing here, it is as simple as that."

Would Nigel Pearson be a good appointment for Leicester?

In truth, it would feel like an appointment based on sentiment if Leicester brought Pearson back to the club.

Pearson does have experience of Premier League relegation battles after leading the Foxes to survival in 2015, while he was also unlucky to lose his job at Watford in 2020 despite the club sitting outside the relegation zone with two games remaining.

But it has been almost eight years since Pearson's last spell at Leicester and the club has evolved significantly in that time, while there may be some question marks over his record in charge of Bristol City.

Pearson is widely thought to have done a commendable job with the Robins, particularly in terms of changing the culture and the development of young players such as Alex Scott and Tommy Conway, but results have been mixed and there has not been too much evidence of progress in terms of league position.

But Pearson has committed to a long-term project at Ashton Gate and it would be unwise to leave that for what would likely only be an interim role with the Foxes until the end of the season.

Pearson's attitude towards a return to Leicester is a sensible one and he is correct to say that for both parties, it is a relationship that is best left in the past.