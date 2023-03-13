“That run will come to an end” – Sky Sports pundit shares prediction on Middlesbrough vs Stoke

David Prutton believes Middlesbrough will close the gap on Sheffield United by beating Stoke City at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night.

Michael Carrick has transformed Boro since his appointment and they go into the fixture against the Potters sitting just four points behind Paul Heckingbottom’s side who sit in second place.

With the Blades playing 24 hours after Boro, it’s a fantastic opportunity for Carrick’s men to apply pressure, however it won’t be easy against a Stoke side that have won consecutive games, which includes beating play-off hopefuls Blackburn last time out.

Nevertheless, there’s plenty of momentum on Teesside and Sky Sports pundit Prutton believes their excellent form will continue as he went for a relatively comfortable home win in his regular predictions column.

“The pendulum swung again back towards Middlesbrough in the promotion race at the weekend. Win on Tuesday night and they will be just a point behind Sheffield United – who don’t play until Wednesday.

“Stoke made it back-to-back wins for just the second time this season as they saw off Blackburn on Friday night. But I feel like that run will come to an end here. 3-1.”

The first game between the sides this season finished in an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Bet365 Stadium, with both clubs having changed managers since then.

The verdict

Most are going to agree with Prutton’s prediction here that Middlesbrough will get the points because they’ve been superb for a few months now and the performance levels have been very high during that period.

So, Stoke will make the trip up north knowing it’s one of the toughest fixtures you could have in the Championship right now but they will feel confident of pulling off a shock considering the form they’ve shown in the past two games.

Ultimately, it promises to be an interesting encounter and if Prutton is right and Middlesbrough get the win, the spotlight will quickly turn to a Sheffield United side that are in a real fight for automatic promotion this season.

