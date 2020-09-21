‘That one hurts’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as exit nears

Nottingham Forest are set to see Chris Cohen leave the club as he moves to Luton Town and takes a first-team coaching role at Kenilworth Road, as per Paul Taylor on Twitter.

The Reds have not had a great start to the Championship season so far and a fair few are on the backs of Sabri Lamouchi so the situation is certainly one to watch right now.

Cohen, though, won’t be stepping in as a caretaker by the looks of things with the former midfielder set to head south and link up with Nathan Jones, who he once played alongside when they were at Yeovil Town.

Taylor revealed the news on Twitter:

Expect official confirmation that Chris Cohen is taking up a first team coaching role at Luton Town today.

End of an era at #NFFC where he is close to legend status after 13 years at the club.

300+ appearances, a promotion and the will to fight back from three ACL injuries. — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) September 21, 2020

A club favourite having spent so much of his time at Forest in the last decade and more, Forest fans have naturally reacted to this news.

Let’s take a look at what has been said:

Should be doing a First Team role at Forest! 🤬 — Nick Inwood (@staninwood) September 21, 2020

That one hurts. — Conor Quinn (@ConorQuinn_2) September 21, 2020

Exact thoughts myself. Thinking it this morning. Such a shame — el_sandro (@elsandro12) September 21, 2020

A player who as fans and everyone involved at the club can hold in high regard, doesn't reach legendary status, but certainly has a very high status at the club. — Andrew Chard (@Chardgrills) September 21, 2020

going to get experience let’s hope he develops would be nice to have him back one day – I’d like to have Scott Gemmill back at the club not sure he’d uproot from Scot u21s — Chris W (@trickyterra) September 21, 2020

Good luck to him, a step up and great experience which may one day come back to help us, either as coach or manager. Although he seems such a nice bloke, he might struggle to come to terms with the rubbish written by some "fans". Even Psycho had problems with that. — Paul Gibson (@redgolf99) September 21, 2020

Congratulations to him and wish him all the best of luck in his new challenge an absolute legend, fighter and all round gentleman!! 👏🙌🏻 — liam akid (@blackbirdp) September 21, 2020

Cohen is off to Luton, then, and it’ll be a good step forward for him personally as he works with senior players.

