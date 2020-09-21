Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘That one hurts’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as exit nears

Nottingham Forest are set to see Chris Cohen leave the club as he moves to Luton Town and takes a first-team coaching role at Kenilworth Road, as per Paul Taylor on Twitter.

The Reds have not had a great start to the Championship season so far and a fair few are on the backs of Sabri Lamouchi so the situation is certainly one to watch right now.

Cohen, though, won’t be stepping in as a caretaker by the looks of things with the former midfielder set to head south and link up with Nathan Jones, who he once played alongside when they were at Yeovil Town.

A club favourite having spent so much of his time at Forest in the last decade and more, Forest fans have naturally reacted to this news.

Let’s take a look at what has been said:

Cohen is off to Luton, then, and it’ll be a good step forward for him personally as he works with senior players.

