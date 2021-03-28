‘That is wonderful’ – Many Lincoln City fans react as key player pens new deal

Lincoln City defender Joe Walsh has put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at the club, the club have confirmed via their official website.

Walsh arrived at the LNER Stadium in the summer, joining the club on a free transfer after the expiry of his contract at MK Dons.

The 28-year-old has since established himself as a key player under Michael Appleton, making 16 starts in League One in a season which has been affected by injuries.

Are you Lincoln City mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Imps quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who did Lincoln beat in their first league game of the season? Ipswich Town Sunderland Oxford United Plymouth Argyle

He has been a key player in a City backline which has conceded only 40 goals in 37 games this season, and has been largely impressive under Appleton.

Walsh has now extended his stay the LNER Stadium, though, with the club announcing that he has put pen to paper on a new long-term deal.

The length of the new deal hasn’t been revealed, but it ties him down until at least 2013 after he penned a two-year contract in the summer.

Here, we take a look at Lincoln City fans’ reactions to this significant player boost…

Quality , just need him back now — Craig Harvey (@harveycraig87) March 28, 2021

Great news — Trisimp (@Trisimp) March 28, 2021