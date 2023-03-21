Nikita Haikin has thanked all connected to Bristol City after it was announced that he would be leaving the club to return to Bodo/Glimt.

The keeper had been with the Norwegian outfit over the past few years, during what was a hugely successful period for the club, however, with his deal expiring in 2022, he decided to leave on a free and look for a new challenge elsewhere.

That took the stopper to Ashton Gate, where he agreed a short-term contract back in January until the end of the current season. But, with Haikin yet to play, he decided to take an opportunity to go back to Norway immediately, with the move announced on Tuesday night.

Even though he didn’t play a game for Nigel Pearson’s side, the 27-year-old clearly appreciated how he was treated during his time with the Championship side, as he sent a message on Twitter following his exit.

“I am grateful for the chance to be part of such a wonderful club.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t have the opportunity to make an appearance on the pitch, but I have no regrets. I gave my all in training every day, and I know I have grown as a goalkeeper and a person during my time here. However, to play football is the most important thing for me, that is why I decided to leave Bristol City.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone at the club for welcoming me with open arms and for helping me to feel at home in the short time I was here. The coaches, staff and my teammates were all incredibly supportive, and I will always cherish the memories I have made during my time here. Also, huge thanks to all the fans who have shown me support during my time here. I’ll always remember my time at Bristol City with fondness.”

The verdict

This is a nice touch from Haikin as he surely would’ve been frustrated by the fact he didn’t get an opportunity after joining, although Pearson will rightly point out that results have been good in 2023.

Ultimately though, this was a move that just didn’t work out, as Haikin arrived with good pedigree, so it was no good for him to be spending time on the bench.

With that in mind, a return to Bodo/Glimt seems to make sense and crucially the Robins have enough cover to be able to cope with the run-in.

