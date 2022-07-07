“That is what you want” – Luton Town strike transfer agreement with Barnsley: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town have completed a second move for a Barnsley forward this summer, with Carlton Morris following in the footsteps of Cauley Woodrow.

Morris, who was a bright spark in a dim season for the Tykes last time out, has been afforded another chance at Championship level.

Mike McGrath of The Daily Telegraph first claimed that the Hatters were interested in a move for the well-rounded forward, with a fee of £2 million proposed.

If Luton have managed to pay that reported sum of money then that would represent their record transfer fee, surpassing the seven-figures they spent on Simon Sluga.

Three of our writers here at FLW assess Morris’ move to Kenilworth Road and answer whether or not they can see him as a starter…

Billy Mulley

Not only is it a statement of intent but it is also a cracking signing for the Hatters to make, with Nathan Jones really bolstering his attacking options ahead of the new campaign this summer.

Already possessing the likes of Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick and Cameron Jerome, Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow make Luton’s front-line one of the most threatening in the division.

It will be interesting to see how Jones navigates through his forward options, with pre-season massive for all the forwards at the club.

Looking at it now, it would appear that Woodrow may be deemed as a number 10, which could pave the way for Morris and Adebayo to operate together as a front two.

That is perhaps the most likely option at this stage, however, that is with a heavy heart given the impact Cornick made last season.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I wouldn’t think so.

The attacking department was one Luton were already quite well off in, and they recently added Cauley Woodrow to the mix, too.

Personally, I can’t see Morris getting into the side ahead of Elijah Adebayo or Harry Cornick as a starter.

As such, he will likely compete with Cauley Woodrow for that back up striking role, filling in when necessary and coming off the bench for the aforementioned duo.

George Dagless

I think time will tell with this one.

I think Morris is a decent player and one that could flourish under Nathan Jones but the manager already has some good options in that area and so I think it’s hard to say who starts in the side, but then that is what you want.

I do think Morris will get plenty of game time over the course of the season and play his part in another potentially top drawer campaign for the Hatters, though it obviously remains to be seen if they can make the play-offs once again.

Morris is a good player, though, and I am confident he adds more quality to a Luton side doing plenty of decent business this summer.