Highlights Sunderland are considering Liam Rosenior for their vacant managerial position, but Rosenior may have demands about the backroom staff.

Former Hull City boss, Rosenior, has impressed in management and could be a good fit for Sunderland, bringing an attacking style of play.

With other clubs eyeing Rosenior, Sunderland may need to quickly secure him for their long-term plans and progression back to the Premier League.

Former England midfielder Carlton Palmer thinks Liam Rosenior would be a good appointment for Sunderland.

This comes as the Black Cats are still searching for a new manager after the dismissal of Mick Beale in February.

Sunderland decided to place Mike Dodds in temporary charge until the end of the season, but his tenure wasn’t much better, as the club had a really poor end to the campaign.

So much so that the Black Cats hardly won any games of football and ended up finishing the season in 16th place on 56 points, just six points clear of the relegation zone.

So, their search for a new manager continues, and in recent days, the club has been linked with a move for former Hull City manager Liam Rosenior.

Here, we asked former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Sunderland being linked with a move for Liam Rosenior.

Palmer believes Rosenior would be a good appointment for Sunderland, but their stance on backroom staff and other matters could stop them from getting the ex-Hull City boss.

He told FLW: “Sunderland are the latest club to be linked with Liam Rosenior.

“Rosenior recently turned down the Plymouth Argyle job. He was sacked by Hull after doing a fantastic job, so he is going to be in demand.

“Sunderland are still looking for a manager. The appointment of Will Still that we all thought was going to happen after he left Reins has still not happened. So, Liam Rosenior’s name has come into the job.

“I don’t think Liam’s not in a position where he is going to go there and do what they want to do, which is wanting to work with their staff, only take one member of staff with him.

“If Sunderland want to recruit Liam Rosenior, they are going to have to bring his team and work the way he wants to work.

“That is the problem why Sunderland haven’t been able to secure a manager up to now, because the situation or the realms of how the hierarchy want to run the football club, any manager worth their salt is not going to in their under those circumstances.

“So, Liam Rosenior would be a good appointment at any football club for the job he has done. The attacking style of football, the way he wants to play the game, the way he conducts himself, he would be a good appointment.

“Sunderland could look at Liam Rosenior and say ‘right if we want to take the club forward, we are looking to get back into the Premier League, then you have got a young manager who could be there for years’.

“But they have got to change their stance on how they want to go forward, there has got to be a balance between the young players and the senior players, but this would be a good appointment if Sunderland can get it over the line.”

The latest in Sunderland’s search for a new manager

As mentioned, Sunderland are still searching for a new manager, so as we head into the summer, that is the priority for the football club.

The Black Cats are looking for a new head coach, and they have been linked with several names, as Will Still, Paul Heckingbottom, Bo Svensson, and Danny Rohl have all been mentioned with the vacancy.

However, there is now a new name in the mix, as Liam Rosenior has been mentioned as a possible target for Sunderland.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Rosenior is someone that Sunderland are interested in, and they could push to move for the 39-year-old if a deal for other targets fails.

However, the Black Cats do face a fight for his signature, with Nixon also stating that Birmingham City are keeping an eye on Rosenior, should they have to make an appointment depending on what happens to Tony Mowbray.

Liam Rosenior would surely be keen on the Sunderland job

Liam Rosenior probably didn’t expect to be out of work heading into the summer, but that is the case, and the 39-year-old will now be hoping an opportunity to get back into management comes around quickly.

Rosenior will likely not be out of work for long, as he’s impressed with his short time in management and is only out of work due to the Hull City owner wanting to go in a different direction.

So, the 39-year-old has still got a high pedigree in the game, so no surprise teams like Sunderland are potentially interested in appointing him.

Rosenior would surely love to manage a team like Sunderland, given their resources and the size of the football club compared to others in the Championship.

The ex-Hull manager will want to stay in the Championship at the very least, so if it were between Sunderland and Birmingham City, surely the former has the advantage.