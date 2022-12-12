“That is the message” – Vincent Kompany issues key warning to Burnley players following QPR victory

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has warned his players against focusing on their points total and more on their individual standards, speaking to the Burnley Express.

These comments came following their 3-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ian Maatsen and Nathan Tella’s goals allowing the Clarets to extend their lead over third-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn had suffered a 4-1 home loss against Preston North End on Saturday, giving them and Sheffield United the opportunity to extend the gap between themselves and third, an opportunity that both sides took.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Burnley FC players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Ben Mee Yes No

The Blades secured a 1-0 victory over bottom side Huddersfield Town – but it was Kompany’s side’s result that stood out in this round of fixtures considering QPR were in the top six before the start of play on Saturday.

And with the Clarets returning from the World Cup break strongly, many pundits may now be confident that the Lancashire outfit will end up securing their return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Scoring two points per game on average this season, they are certainly on course to achieve automatic promotion but Kompany doesn’t want his side’s eyes to be glued to the league table despite their promising position.

He said: “I do want to treat it like a restart, because I don’t want a season where all we are thinking about is how many points we are on because that’s not how we should approach it.

“In terms of experiencing being in such a position as a player, the best way is to set your standards and to compete with yourself every time. We can be better than this, that is the message.”

The Verdict:

This is the right position because there’s a bigger chance the Clarets will slip up if they are focused on what’s happening around them – because they will inevitably look at other teams if they focus on points.

And at this stage, they will be particularly nervous about Sheffield United who are currently in good form and are likely to be a formidable force now a lot of their key players are available.

That nervousness could be detrimental – and on the other end of the scale – there’s every chance they could become complacent following Blackburn’s loss at the weekend.

Following Preston’s hammering of Rovers, the Clarets may feel as though they can afford to lose a game but that can’t be their mentality if they want to maximise their points tally between now and the end of the season.

So for now, they just need to focus on raising standards because after a summer rebuild, you feel the team are only going to get better when they get to know each other even more in the coming months.