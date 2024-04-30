This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are facing a big decision over the future of captain Corry Evans this summer.

Evans joined the Black Cats from Blackburn Rovers in July 2021, and he was immediately appointed as club captain by former manager Lee Johnson.

The midfielder helped Sunderland win promotion from League One via the play-offs in his first season at the club, and he was a regular in the Championship until he suffered a serious knee injury in the 2-0 home win over Middlesbrough in January 2023.

After over 13 months on the sidelines, Evans finally made his return as a substitute in the 1-0 home defeat to Millwall earlier this month, and interim head coach Mike Dodds was delighted to see him back on the pitch.

"He's an important influence in the dressing room and I'm happy for him, it's been a long thirteen months or so for him. I didn't really want to just throw Corry on the pitch but I wanted to get more bodies up the pitch," Dodds told the Sunderland Echo.

"That being said, he's looking good and I thought when he came on he did exactly what we asked of him - so I'm delighted for him. We're going to need him for the last two games."

Evans came off the bench again in the 1-0 loss at Watford on Saturday, but he could potentially make his final appearance for the club against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, with his contract at the Stadium of Light set to expire.

The Black Cats have dropped down to 15th in the table after a poor run of form in recent months, but they will be looking to end an incredibly disappointing season on a positive note against the Owls.

Sunderland fan pundit on Corry Evans' future

FLW's Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke does not believe the club will offer Evans a new contract this summer, but he says that having a player of his experience in the dressing room could be beneficial next season.

"I'd like to see Corry Evans given a new contract," Jack told Football League World.

"I can't see it happening and it wouldn't necessarily be groundbreaking if it does.

"He's getting on a bit, he's had a long time out, but I wouldn't be against him staying.

"He's a good steady head, an experienced player which is needed in the squad, so I'd probably be inclined to keep him.

"I don't think it would be the end of the world if we didn't, we just have to replace him with someone experienced.

"I think that is the key this summer, to get experience in the squad."

Sunderland should offer Corry Evans a new contract this summer

Sunderland may be reluctant to offer Evans a new contract given his age and recent injury problems, but it would be a mistake to release the 33-year-old.

Evans played a crucial role for the Black Cats prior to his injury, and it is hard not to feel his experience and leadership qualities would have been useful this season during what has been a turbulent campaign.

Sunderland are likely to focus on bringing in mainly young players once again this summer, but it is important that the Black Cats keep some senior players in the dressing room.

It remains to be seen whether Evans can get back up to speed after such a long spell on the sidelines, but it would be sensible for Sunderland to give him a one-year extension.