‘That is the harsh reality of football’ – Ian Evatt shares honest Bolton Wanderers message involving 23-year-old

Bolton star Harry Brockbank was handed his first league appearance at the weekend, only for his side to end up being humbled in a 4-0 defeat to Wigan. Despite the loss though, Ian Evatt has told the Manchester Evening News that as footballers they need to ‘come back from adversity.’

The defender has played 34 times for the Wanderers during his career but the weekend’s fixture against Wigan was his first league outing of the new campaign. The youngster would no doubt have wanted it to go better than it did but he was ultimately hauled off in the second half and his side were battered 4-0.

Brockbank has previously looked solid for the club though and there is belief that he can play a part for the League One side going forward. He played frequently for the side in the fourth tier last year and certainly played his part in getting the side promoted back up a league.

However, he has yet to be tested much after the leap up in standard and when finally given the nod at the weekend, he and his teammates ended up shipping four goals.

It’s unlikely to be the last we see of the player though, as Evatt has said as a footballer you need to ‘come back from adversity.’ Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, he said: “We will all be gutted but that is the harsh reality of football.

“We are probably in one of the only industries where every time you go to work you get judged on your performance.

“If you don’t perform to what people view the level you should then they have the platforms to tell you about it, social media, out in Bolton, it is the world we live in.

“Football is highs and lows but you need to build that strength of character and try to come back from adversity, prove people wrong.”

Bolton then will turn to Brockbank again and the player himself should not be disheartened at his first League One game.

It proved to be a tough start to life in the third tier for the defender but he will no doubt bounce back and be desperate to prove himself again in League One – and Ian Evatt will no doubt throw him back into the mix again at some point.

The Verdict

Harry Brockbank does look a bright young talent, it was just a shame that he had to make his League One bow in what was a terrible defeat for Bolton. The Latics were just too strong for Ian Evatt’s side and it ultimately meant that things needed changing – and it just so happened that one of those changes was the defender.

Evatt though has got his team playing some good football despite the result at the weekend and they’ll likely bounce back and be one of the higher ranked teams come the end of the campaign. Brockbank too is still a solid option and will also certainly feature again at some point. He wasn’t to blame at the weekend and he will need time to adapt but once he finds more regular action, he could become an important squad player for the side.