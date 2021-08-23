‘That is terrible business’, ‘Shame really’ – These Bristol City fans react as transfer confirmed

Bristol City have confirmed that Adam Nagy will join Pisa providing he passes a medical later this week.

Ádám Nagy will join Pisa this week subject to the successful completion of a medical. Everyone at #BristolCity wishes Ádám and his family well for the future. — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) August 23, 2021

There have been doubts about the future of the midfielder for some time, with Nigel Pearson not selecting the player for any of the Robins’ first four Championship fixtures.

And, an announcement of a switch for the Hungarian international came today, as Bristol City revealed a deal has been agreed with the Serie B side.

Whilst the club didn’t specify the exact details of the transfer, it had been claimed that Nagy, who had been keen to leave, would be linking up with his new team on a free.

Unsurprisingly, that didn’t go down well with the fans, who feel the Robins should’ve been in a position to command a fee for the 26-year-old.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from a section of the support on Twitter…

Best move for everybody — Greg Harvey (@GregHarvey55) August 23, 2021

£2.25m down the tubes as he leaves on a free.

Diedhiou £5.3m

Walsh £1m

No way to run a sustainable business

Hope the wages saved cover TWO of the incomings — Ian Gay (@RealBristolBoy) August 23, 2021

Shame really.

To get his wages off the bill is very important though. Good luck Adam — alex 🇦🇹 (@bigalbcfc) August 23, 2021

Wow what a step up 🤣 same as Eliasson, went to Nimes amd got relegated 🤷🏽‍♂️ — ℕ𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕟 (@NathanTippins) August 23, 2021

Whether you rate him or not, that is terrible business. He’s got year + option of extra 12 months. 26 and a Hungary international. 500k as a minimum. — TomRobert (@TomRobertK) August 23, 2021

I don't think we ever saw the best of him. One of those luxury players that clearly doesn't fit into Nige's system. He'll probably do well at Pisa. https://t.co/c5faUfRP0j — Salvador Deli (@MAPRoberts) August 23, 2021

Fair enough. Disappointing level for him to go back to as I thought his quality deserved a move upwards not down/sideways. Wish him all the best. https://t.co/pWQq1jMi0M — Harry (@HRacingGreen) August 23, 2021