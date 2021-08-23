Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘That is terrible business’, ‘Shame really’ – These Bristol City fans react as transfer confirmed

Published

3 mins ago

on

Bristol City have confirmed that Adam Nagy will join Pisa providing he passes a medical later this week.

There have been doubts about the future of the midfielder for some time, with Nigel Pearson not selecting the player for any of the Robins’ first four Championship fixtures.

And, an announcement of a switch for the Hungarian international came today, as Bristol City revealed a deal has been agreed with the Serie B side.

Whilst the club didn’t specify the exact details of the transfer, it had been claimed that Nagy, who had been keen to leave, would be linking up with his new team on a free.

Unsurprisingly, that didn’t go down well with the fans, who feel the Robins should’ve been in a position to command a fee for the 26-year-old.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from a section of the support on Twitter…


