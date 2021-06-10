‘That is some bargain’ – Arsenal and Norwich City weigh up cut-price Fulham deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham could be at risk of losing Tosin Adarabioyo was just £10million, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The central defender enjoyed an excellent campaign on a personal level despite seeing Scott Parker’s club relegated from the Premier League.

As a result he is attracting interest from Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and newly-promoted Norwich City who are also said to be keen on a move for the player.

At 23 years of age it seems that the player could be lined up for a move back to the top flight, but can you see anyone triggering Adarabioyo’s £10million release clause?

The team at FLW have their say..

Jacob Potter

I wouldn’t be surprised if he was snapped up this summer.

Adarabioyo was one of the few Fulham players that impressed me in the 2020/21 season, as they dropped back into the Championship, after a brief spell in the top-flight.

With his release clause reportedly being in the region of £10million, this should be a real concern for Fulham, as I fear they’ll be losing him in the coming months.

The prospect of playing football for either Arsenal or Norwich ahead of the new league campaign will be a tempting proposition for any player, as you want to be playing at the highest possible level.

I think it’ll only be a matter of time before he heads for the exit door at Craven Cottage.

Toby Wilding

I do think that I would be surprised if Adarabioyo is still at Fulham next season in the wake of this revelation. There are plenty of clubs out there at the top level who will be needing to add to their central defensive options this summer, and Arsenal and Norwich are two that do seem to come in to that category. Given the size of Arsenal as a club, and that the windfall that Norwich ought to have enjoyed now they are back in the Premier League, you do feel as though that release clause is one that both these clubs, and potentially others, will be able to afford. Indeed, with that clause meaning that Adarabioyo could also be cheaper than other possible transfer targets, and the fact that he was impressive during his debut Premier League campaign last season despite Fulham’s relegation, and it does feel to me as though clubs should be looking to take advantage of his situation here, before another one beats them to it. Chris Thorpe I think he’d be a smart addition for either Arsenal or Norwich in fairness – for £10 million, that is some bargain! He was impressive for the Whites last term and you have to assume that he would want to be playing in the Premier League after getting a taste for it. I think either of those sides would pay the money as they both need to strengthen ideally. He’d suit both clubs because he is good in possession of the ball and I can see him going on to become a brilliant player in years to come. Fulham will have already prepared for his eventual departure so I reckon a replacement will already be lined up.