‘That is so sad’, ‘Classy and dignified’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to Sabri Lamouchi message

Sabri Lamouchi has revealed how much he loved his time at Nottingham Forest following his sacking on Tuesday.

A poor end to the previous campaign, where the Reds missed out on the top six, as well as an awful start to this season saw owner Evangelos Marinakis make the decision to dismiss Lamouchi on Tuesday.

Whilst many would agree with the action taken, particularly with Chris Hughton coming in, fans were still sad to see the former boss go.

He had built a good rapport with the majority at the City Ground and Lamouchi released a statement via the LMA that showed his gratitude to those on the terraces for backing him throughout his time in England.

“To the fans, it was an honour to work for your great club. We lived a season that I will never forget. You sung my name and you made me feel a part of your club. I hope that your dreams will come true and that the club will reach the top. I hope I will have the opportunity to see you again in the City Ground one day.”

Unsurprisingly, that prompted a lot of reaction from the Forest fans who were full of praise for the way the 48-year-old has handled his sacking and they also reflected on the good times that they enjoyed in the past year.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to his comments…

