“That is probably something that’s swung him around” – Gordon Smith speaks out on Mick Beale move to Rangers from QPR

Former Rangers player Gordon Smith believes that QPR’s poor run of form in the lead up to Michael Beale’s departure will make his exit sting far less.

Smith has admitted his surprise at the level of disappointment in the decision from Beale to make the switch to the Scottish giants given where QPR are in the Championship table.

The London club have earned just four points from their last six league games, which has seen them drop down to 7th in the table.

This has led the 67-year old to question why QPR supporters have reacted so strongly to the manager’s departure.

He also claimed that the chance to play in the Premier League with QPR is not as compelling as competing for trophies with Rangers, which is why Beale was enticed to come back to Ibrox.

“It might be circumstantial as well because when he initially had the chance to go to Wolves, QPR were doing very well in the league and at the moment they’re not,” said Gordon, via Football Scotland.

“I’m a bit surprised there’s been as much of a reaction from the fans on that because there’s been quite a bit of criticism from them because of how things have turned around, one point from 15.

“If they’d been sitting top of the league I think there’d have been a lot more dissension than there has been.

“At QPR he’d maybe have the chance to play in the Premier League but at Rangers he’s got a much better chance of competing for trophies albeit he won’t have the same budget here.

“That is probably something that’s swung him around, potential to win a league title, play in the Champions League because he was here at the start of the Europa League Final run and that’s maybe had a bearing on his decision to come here.”

Beale had only been in charge of QPR since the summer, having replaced Mark Warburton at the end of the previous campaign.

But now the club must begin their search once again for a new managerial appointment.

QPR returns to league action on 11 December when they welcome league leaders Burnley to Loftus Road.

The Verdict

The poor run of form that Beale oversaw in his final few weeks is certainly an anticlimactic way for him to depart.

But the good start of the season that QPR had gave supporters hope that a promotion chase was on the cards.

With Beale now gone, there is far more uncertainty over the team’s season ahead.

It remains to be seen who will be appointed as his replacement, but the 42-year old had endeared himself to supporters with good football and good results.