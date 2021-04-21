‘That is gorgeous’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as team news emerges ahead of Nottingham Forest test

Birmingham City will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce this evening, as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at St. Andrew’s.

Blues have won their last two games and have enjoyed a flying start to life under Lee Bowyer, losing only one of their first six games under the 44-year-old.

They come into this one on the back of defeating Rotherham United by a goal to nil last time out, courtesy of Harlee Dean’s late header.

Tonight, they face Nottingham Forest – a side looking to return to winning ways after losing 2-0 at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Bowyer has opted to name three changes to the side which won at the New York Stadium on Sunday.

Tonight sees Bowyer revert to a 4-4-2 formation, with Steve Seddon, Riley McGree and Jonathan Leko missing out.

Replacing them are Ivan Sanchez, Jeremie Bela and Scott Hogan, as Blues look to attack from the off.

Here, we take a look at Birmingham fans’ reactions to the team news…

Sanchez and Bela back 😍😍😍 — Harrison Maddocks (@HarrisonMaddoc5) April 21, 2021

I wouldn’t of changed something that was working really well for us. Just hope bela and Sanchez are hungry and want to try and push themselves back in this team permanently — TheBluesPigeon (@TheBluesPigeon) April 21, 2021

Bela and Sanchez🔥🔥🔥 — JayWalton💪🏾 (@Waltonnn_5) April 21, 2021

That is gorgeous — Cal #VoteZH (@_ZigicHeader) April 21, 2021

Beautiful lineup, Bela to bag today — Karankered (@karankered) April 21, 2021

What you like to see finally great to see bela and sanchez able to whip the ball in to hogan and juke who are up front — Damion (@Damion63066376) April 21, 2021

Bela and Sanchez back, going for it down the wings now we’re in a better place yes Bowyer🙌🏼 Hope hogan gets one tonight deserves one — Callum (@CalBatchBlue) April 21, 2021

That’s a great team that — Charlie Bass 🔰 (@CharlieBass18) April 21, 2021