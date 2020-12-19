‘That is beautiful’ – These Norwich fans react to breaking team news for Cardiff clash

Norwich City will be looking to strengthen their place at the top of the Championship table on Saturday afternoon, as they host Cardiff City at Carrow Road.

Daniel Farke’s side go into this afternoon’s early kick off looking to make it five straight wins, which would put them six points clear of second-placed Bournemouth, and – more importantly – nine clear of the play-offs places ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games.

Cardiff meanwhile, have won five of their last six league games, and could move into the play-offs with a big win here, meaning this is unlikely to be an easy task for the Canaries.

Perhaps with that in mind, Farke has named a side that shows two changes from the one that beat Reading 2-1 in midweek, as Todd Cantwell and Mario Vrancic replace Josh Martin and Marco Stiepermann, who both drop to the bench, where Lukas Rupp also returns to the matchday squad.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Norwich fans were keen to give their view on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

