‘That is a tasty front four’ – Many Ipswich fans react as injuries force Cook into changes for Burton clash

The new-look Ipswich Town haven’t quite made the impact in the first week of the 2021-22 season that may have been expected – but they have a chance to get their first win of the campaign under their belt against Burton Albion this afternoon.

The Tractor Boys were probably expected by many to take care of relegation favourites Morecambe at Portman Road on Saturday, but football sometimes has a funny habit of throwing up a surprise and it took a late Macauley Bonne goal to secure a point for Ipswich on their own turf.

A freshly-rotated starting 11 faced off against Newport County in the Carabao Cup in midweek and the players on show did little to stake a claim for a starting spot at the Pirelli Stadium this afternoon as they were downed 1-0 by the Welsh side.

With quite a big squad to choose from – especially in the attacking areas – Paul Cook will have had some tough decisions to make and he’s decided to make three changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Morecambe last season.

One is an enforced change with the injured Toto Nsiala dropping out for Janoi Donacien, but youngsters Armando Dobra and Louie Barry have been given the opportunity from the start in place of Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin – neither of who make the bench this afternoon.

Fans have been reacting to Cook’s starting 11 choice and there’s been mainly excitement over the inclusion of Dobra.

DobraSZN in full swing 🐐 https://t.co/WxCJKPBfGR — Luke Cullum (@LukeyCullum) August 14, 2021

Very solid and attacking I like it https://t.co/nqQfxMrX1f — Patrick Duverne (@DJpatRovers1) August 14, 2021

That is a tasty front four 🤤#ITFC https://t.co/Ii3BbZKpQy — Steven Eley (@Ipswich_Steve) August 14, 2021

It’s nice I don’t have to boo the line up anymore — Maxi Lopez 🚴🏽⚽️🏎 (@MaxiWardley) August 14, 2021

Based on the performances in the 2 games so far, that is the best front 3 behind the striker so far, just hope Fraser is in the 10, runs bit like Garvan! Don't like him out wide — Dale Ellis (@ellisd5) August 14, 2021

Hoping dobra step up and smashes it today, would love to see it — Ryan Senior (@RyanSen02131953) August 14, 2021

Bit of a weird one, but COME ON TOWN — Sam Milne (@SamMiln03638405) August 14, 2021

Yes!… Free Dobra!!! — Robbo (@ITFCJag) August 14, 2021

This is some crazy team 😂 — Jack tullett (@JackTullett1) August 14, 2021