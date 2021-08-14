Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘That is a tasty front four’ – Many Ipswich fans react as injuries force Cook into changes for Burton clash

Published

1 hour ago

on

The new-look Ipswich Town haven’t quite made the impact in the first week of the 2021-22 season that may have been expected – but they have a chance to get their first win of the campaign under their belt against Burton Albion this afternoon.

The Tractor Boys were probably expected by many to take care of relegation favourites Morecambe at Portman Road on Saturday, but football sometimes has a funny habit of throwing up a surprise and it took a late Macauley Bonne goal to secure a point for Ipswich on their own turf.

A freshly-rotated starting 11 faced off against Newport County in the Carabao Cup in midweek and the players on show did little to stake a claim for a starting spot at the Pirelli Stadium this afternoon as they were downed 1-0 by the Welsh side.

With quite a big squad to choose from – especially in the attacking areas – Paul Cook will have had some tough decisions to make and he’s decided to make three changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Morecambe last season.

One is an enforced change with the injured Toto Nsiala dropping out for Janoi Donacien, but youngsters Armando Dobra and Louie Barry have been given the opportunity from the start in place of Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin – neither of who make the bench this afternoon.

Fans have been reacting to Cook’s starting 11 choice and there’s been mainly excitement over the inclusion of Dobra.


