“That is a problem” – Paul Warne issues challenge Derby County need to overcome after Ipswich Town defeat

Paul Warne has outlined that the continuation of picking up injury concerns was the “biggest disappointment” last night as Derby County suffered a 1-0 loss at Ipswich Town.

Wes Burns netted what proved to be the winner midway through the second half, picking up the pieces after Kayden Jackson fired against the post.

It was an evening where a Derby win would have taken the Rams into fourth position ahead of today’s fixtures but the hosts were excellent value for yet another three points.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live about last night’s clash and two more injury concerns, Rams boss Warne said: “I think we can play a lot better than that. We are not far off. But the biggest disappointment is the injuries I carry from this. We don’t have a big squad. Knighty is out now, Barkhuizen is out potentially and Curtis, my captain. That is a problem.”

The verdict

As Warne points out in his post-match conversation, the Rams do not have the biggest squad in the world, meaning they will feel every absence.

Derby certainly have excellent personnel within the squad, but if the likes of Curtis Davies, Tom Barkhuizen and Jason Knight are out for an extended period of time, then that will be damaging in the context of their season.

Amidst a hectic run of fixtures, it is a difficult time to pick up several injury concerns.

It remains to be seen how big the blows will be for Barkhuizen and Davies, whilst Knight missed out altogether last night.